Looking back at housing issues in a RI summer getaway

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

I’m taking some time off this week and thought this would be a great time to look back at some of our most popular subscriber-only news stories from the past year. As always, we’re able to do this work because of your support. Find the latest offer to The Providence Journal here and get full access from news to sports to dining.

You’ll also find our latest stories below.

What Rhode Islander does love to spend a little time on Block Island? Even a day trip on a beautiful summer day can feel like a break from reality and “you can leave all your troubles behind” as the ferry jingle puts it.

For those living on the island, however, the reality is very different.

Back in May, Antonia Noori Farzan looked at the housing issues facing New Shoreham’s roughly 1,000 full-time residents who keep the island running — teachers, policemen, bank tellers, town employees, volunteer firefighters and EMTs — that have long been unable to afford the median $1.2-million sales price for a home. On top of the difficulty of finding homes to purchase, now, many are also struggling to find rentals that they can afford year-round.

Antonia’s story includes the tale of a business owner whose son has muscular dystrophy, possible solutions to the problem and a deep look at why it’s getting worse.

