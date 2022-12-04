These tenants fought back against their landlord. Looking back at how they did it.

Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

Tenants of a specific landlord that owns property across Rhode Island were finding themselves in a similar situation, deplorable conditions that made their apartments in some cases practically unlivable.

Meeting with these renters back in September, Amy Russo learned about conditions that included the presence of mold, missing lead certificates, septic problems and water leaks, just to name a few.

As Amy worked on the story, some repairs were made, but at least one tenant withheld rent payments and others shared information with each other about the conditions they faced.

As the problems stacked up an organization stepped in to lend a hand and give the tenants an ear to hear their problems.