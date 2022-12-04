Who are Providence's top earners? Looking back at 2021 records.

Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

Examining Providence’s 2021 payroll for a story published in May, Amy Russo found that roughly $18 million was spent on overtime alone. The analysis also found that 12 of the 13 city employees who earned more than $200,000 in 2021 worked for the Police Department. Additionally, 45 police and firefighters made more than $50,000 in overtime during the year.

Read Amy’s full story and find a link to a searchable database of municipal salaries here.