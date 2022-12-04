ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are Providence's top earners? Looking back at 2021 records.

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

I’m taking some time off this week and thought this would be a great time to look back at some of our most popular subscriber only news stories from the past year. As always, we’re able to do this work because of your support. Find the latest offer to The Providence Journal here and get full access from news to sports to dining.

You’ll also find our latest stories below.

Examining Providence’s 2021 payroll for a story published in May, Amy Russo found that roughly $18 million was spent on overtime alone. The analysis also found that 12 of the 13 city employees who earned more than $200,000 in 2021 worked for the Police Department. Additionally, 45 police and firefighters made more than $50,000 in overtime during the year.

Read Amy’s full story and find a link to a searchable database of municipal salaries here.

