ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces

By JAMEY KEATEN and NOMAAN MERCHANT
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzqDh_0jWy4w1z00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.

Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.”

“But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the U.S. director of national intelligence said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Looking ahead, Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.

“But we actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that,” she said. “And I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe.”

On Sunday, the British Ministry of Defense, in its latest intelligence estimate, pointed to new signs from an independent Russian media outlet that public support in Russia for the military campaign was “falling significantly.”

Meduza said it obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protection Service, which is in charge of guarding the Kremlin and providing security to top government officials.

The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55% of respondents backed peace talks with Ukraine while 25% wanted the war to go on. The report didn’t mention the margin of error.

Levada Center, Russia’s top independent pollster, found in a similar poll carried out in November poll that 53% of respondents supported peace talks, 41% spoke in favor of continuing the fight, and 6% were undecided. That poll of 1,600 people had a margin of error of no more than 3.4 percent.

The British Defense Ministry noted that “despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians since the September 2022 ‘partial mobilization.’”

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin,” it said.

In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut, while shelling sites in the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an 8-month Russian occupation.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at Western efforts to crimp Russia’s crucial oil industry, a key source of funds for Putin’s war machine, saying their $60-per-barrel price cap on imports of Russian oil was insufficient.

“It is not a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of the terrorist state,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Russia. He said the $60-per-barrel level would still allow Russia to bring in $100 billion in revenues per year.

“This money will go not only to the war and not only to further sponsorship by Russia of other terrorist regimes and organisations. This money will be used for further destabilisation of those countries that are now trying to avoid serious decisions,” Zelenskyy said.

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Russian authorities have rejected the price cap and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.

In yet another show of Western support for Ukraine's efforts to battle back Russian forces and cope with fallout from the war, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Saturday visited the operations of a Ukrainian aid group that provides support for internally displaced people in Ukraine, among her other visits with top Ukrainian officials.

Nuland assembled dolls out of yarn in the blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine's flag with youngsters from regions including northeastern Kharkiv, southern Kherson, and eastern Donetsk.

“This is psychological support for them at an absolutely crucial time,” Nuland said.

“As President Putin knows best, this war could stop today, if he chose to stop it and withdrew his forces — and then negotiations can begin,” she added.

___

Merchant reported from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”. Speaking with...
WSOC Charlotte

Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

LONDON — (AP) — Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.”. Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” —...
WSOC Charlotte

Italy's La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

MILAN — (AP) — Italy's most famous opera house, Teatro alla Scala, opens its new season Wednesday with the Russian opera "Boris Godunov," a selection that sparked Ukrainian protests of the cultural event serving as a propaganda win for the Kremlin against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WSOC Charlotte

Time announces 2022 Person of the Year

Time magazine has announced its Person of the Year for 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine have been selected as the newsmaker to represent 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the comedian-turned-president of Ukraine. Zelenskyy became a household name after the invasion of his country by Russia in February, going to the front lines or celebrating with the Ukrainian people as Russian troops pulled out of the area surrounding Kherson.
WSOC Charlotte

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told...
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
WSOC Charlotte

US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China. The State Department said it had okayed sales worth more than $425 million of spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan's fleet of F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other U.S.-supplied weapons systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime

MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal — (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy, but he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. “I don’t think that’s possible,” he told The...
WSOC Charlotte

Sudanese generals, pro-democracy group sign framework deal

KHARTOUM, Sudan — (AP) — Sudan’s ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group on Monday signed a framework deal meant to help resolve the country's crisis and take it to the next elections. However, key dissenters, including some rebel groups and reformists have stayed out of the agreement.
WSOC Charlotte

China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

BEIJING — (AP) — China rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places Wednesday in a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
The Week

Nigerian military has run forced abortion program for years, report says

The Nigerian military has been running an illegal, forced mass abortion program since at least 2013 in an effort to combat Islamic terrorism, Reuters reported Wednesday.  Nigerian soldiers in the country's northeast region have ended at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and young girls since the program began, Reuters reported, with some of them being as young as 12 years old. Those who resisted the abortions were reportedly "beaten, held at gunpoint or drugged into compliance."  Eyewitness accounts given to Reuters said the abortions were typically carried out without the consent of the patient — and they were often given no prior knowledge of the procedure. Of the...
WSOC Charlotte

Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — False earthquake alerts went off on Wednesday on Android smartphones in Iran as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests. Authorities offered conflicting accounts as to why the incident happened. Col. Ramin Pashaei, deputy chief of Iran’s cyber police, told...
WSOC Charlotte

China announces rollback of strict anti-COVID-19 measures

BEIJING — (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes. The National Health Commission in a 10-point announcement on Wednesday...
WSOC Charlotte

World stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

World shares slipped on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 3%, even as Beijing announced it was scaling back its "zero-COVID" policies. U.S. futures and oil prices also dropped. The declines followed a retreat on Wall Street, driven by fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy