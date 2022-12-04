ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Umi2c_0jWy4arF00

Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food.

In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.

On Sept. 15, cans of Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food were labeled as the prescription low-fat food in one of Nestlé's factories, the FDA said.

The product can be identified by its UPC (38100 17599), production code (22581159 L4TR6) and “Best Before Sept 2024″ date on the bottom of each can, according to the agency.

No other Purina products were impacted by the recall. There have been no reports of injuries to dogs who ate the product.

“We apologize to pet owners for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused,” Nestlé said in a statement. “We’re pet owners too, and we know how important the health and well-being of our pets is, which is what led us to make this decision.”

Consumers who bought the mislabeled food are recommended to throw it away, and Nestlé said it would replace the product.

Consumers with questions can call 800-579-7733 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit https://www.purina.com/contact-us.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Local Profile

H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef

On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Popculture

Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Wine Recall Declared

Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Consumer Reports.org

Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese

At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
CNET

Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Consult Your Doctor Before Taking Action

Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
NBC Philadelphia

Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard

The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Boston Baking Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pecans in "Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes"

BOSTON BAKING, Inc. of Boston, MA, is recalling its 3-ounce, individually wrapped packages "Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes" food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Bulk flour recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has given updated information on an ongoing Ardent Mills LLC recall of 126,900 pounds of BBU Fine Whole Wheat Flour over the potential of small pieces of metal in the product. The potential to contain small pieces of stainless steel from a piece of milling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pethelpful.com

What Sauce Can I Add to Dog Food? (7 Quick and Tasty Options)

I enjoy writing about experiences from my own life so that my tips may help others. Dry dog food, also known as "kibble," is an entirely suitable diet for dogs. Dry food is much more nutrient-balanced, more shelf-stable, and less prone to spoilage than canned, cooked, or raw food. If...
TheStreet

Purina Recalls Low Fat Wet Dog Food Due to Labeling Error

Nestlé Purina PetCare Co., a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Nestle (NSRGY) - Get Free Report, said it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error. The company said it is making the...
KPEL 96.5

‘The Laundress’ Issues HUGE Recall of Its Cleaning Products

A popular laundry and cleaning agent company has issued a massive recall of some of its products. According to Good Morning America, The Laundress issued a safety statement about its products back in November, urging customers to discontinue the use of the products. The reason - the company found that...
foodsafetynews.com

Frozen raspberries recalled after FDA testing finds hepatitis A

Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries after testing found hepatitis A contamination. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of hepatitis A in certain James Farm branded frozen raspberries. The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in foodservice 10-pound James Farm branded cartons.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy