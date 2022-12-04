Read full article on original website
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Chooses Brooke Over His Son
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers hint that Ridge Forrester's relationship with his son Thomas Forrester may be beyond repair.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident
She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila’s Daughter Coming Back?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' villain may be in for a reunion when one of her daughters returns to the show.
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
Days of our Lives Recaps: Life-Altering Decisions & Devastating Losses
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature the seeing of ghosts, the end of relationships before they’ve even begun, deployed subterfuge, and so much more. Days of our Lives Recaps: Monday, November 28. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) touches back down in...
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
Nina makes life worse for everyone on General Hospital
Nina Reeves has not been able to shake her reputation as a troublemaker on General Hospital and things probably will not change anytime soon. First, she kept Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard0 hidden in Nixon Falls while his family thought he was dead then after she returned home he chose her over his wife Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright).
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Bo, Hope, And Other Happy Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next
Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for December 2022 reveal that danger and heartache is looming for many Port Charles citizens.
‘General Hospital’: 4 Changes the Soap Needs to Make Right Now
'General Hospital' has faced criticism for not being as good as it used to be, and it's in need of some changes.
