Get rid of Diane let her leave with Jeremy.Kyle will get ove it and they will all be safe. Diane can go back to being ith her rich man.And we can go to different story lines. We are all sick of this story line its same old thing.
Diane needs to go away as her storyline is lame, boring and keeping fans from watching and enjoying their soap.
I believe in second chances. I wish they would give Diane that second chance and teach team trio it isn't setting a good example to be a bully. The trio has shown so much hate especially Phylis and she and her contempt is going to get someone hurt. Maybe that is what the writers want for someone to get hurt to keep up their ratings. I, also, wish the writers would give us a good marriage or relationship that last more than a year aside from Nickie and Victor.
Comments / 19