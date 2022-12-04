ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Giants in Week 13

Can the Washington Commanders make it four wins in a row and pass the New York Giants for third place in the NFC East Sunday?

Everything lines up well for Washington. The Commanders are playing terrific defense, and outside of their Week 12 performance against the Falcons, they’ve shut down opposing running games. The running game is New York’s biggest strength.

And there’s also the fact the Giants come in Week 13 losers of two in a row and three of their last four games.

However, as you know, nothing happens like you think it will in the NFL.

Both teams play a lot of close games. There’s nothing to indicate Sunday’s battle will be any different. All seven of New York’s wins have come by one score. All but one of Washington’s seven wins have been one-possession games.

What gives?

Bryan Manning

This game could go either way. But the Giants, who are coming off extra rest, can’t afford another loss. Quarterback Daniel Jones makes enough plays with his arm and legs to give the Giants a narrow win. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke throws a critical interception late to preserve a New York win.

Ask me again in two weeks. I fully expect a split between these two teams, but the Giants get the edge for Week 13.

Giants 20, Commanders 17

Ivan Lambert

I just don’t know how much longer this can continue. Will the Commanders continue to win these close games, being carried by their defense, while their offense averages only 19 points a game?

I am certainly pulling for Taylor Heinicke to make some big plays today in a road game against an NYG team, also chasing a playoff birth. Wouldn’t it be great if they could get enough from their offense that the game would not be another nail-biter?

OK, I think I’ll believe enough for this game to be another stressful one, but somehow it’s enough.

Commanders 20, Giants 17

