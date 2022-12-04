How are the Commanders defensive numbers?

It’s been a fun last seven weeks as the Commanders have won six of their last seven games and five of the six games started by Taylor Heinicke.

I decided to look at some more of the defensive numbers and see what I learned about how the Commanders are performing defensively (through 12 games) in relation to the other 31 teams in the NFL.

Here are the team offensive numbers I shared Saturday.

DEFENSE

*I have emboldened where the Commanders rank 1st

Points Allowed: 14th with 236

Yards Allowed: 12th with 3,720

Yards per play: 14th with 5.3

Takeaways: 15th with 14

First Downs allowed: 7th with 207

Passing Yards allowed: 16th with 2,419

Passing Touchdowns allowed: 28th with 19

Passes Intercepted: 20th with 7

Passing Yards allowed per attempt: 13th with 6.0

Passing First Downs allowed: 10th with 117

Rushing Yards allowed: 14th with 1301

Rushing Touchdowns allowed: 5th with 6

Rushing Yards per carry: 16th with 4.4

Rushing First Downs allowed: 7th with 63

Percentage of Drives ending in offensive score: 7th with 31.6%

Percentage of Drives ending in offensive turnovers: 9th with 8.8%

Passing Completion Percentage allowed: 4th with 60.1%

Passer Rating allowed: 16th with 90.8

Times Quarterback Sacked: 13th with 30

QB Hits: 1st with 87

Tackles for a loss: 3rd with 65

Percentage of time sacked QB on pass attempts: 12th with 7.4

Net yards gained per pass attempt: 13th with 6.0

Points allowed per game: 10th with 19.7

Average Number of Plays allowed per offensive drive: 1st with 5.3

Net Yards allowed per drive: 5th with 27.5

Average time allowed per drive: 1st with 2:24

Average points allowed per drive: 8th with 1.68