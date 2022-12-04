Read full article on original website
Related
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fires Thomas For Framing Brooke
When Douglas reveals the truth, Ridge's anger will switch from Brooke to Thomas.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over the fake CPS call. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the secret would come out shortly. When it does, Ridge will feel like his head is about to explode, as he trusted his son over his then-wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move
Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together, what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Dec. 5-9 Spoilers: Bill And Liam Face Off--Hope Blasts Thomas-- Ridge Decides
Thomas will feel the heat this week on Bold and the Beautiful.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 5 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but not before disowning him as a member of the Forrester clan. Soap Dirt reported that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will argue with his dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), about putting the sword necklace on. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will blast Thomas for his shady move and vows to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from him.
‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission
Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s... The post ‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission appeared first on Outsider.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Is Douglas Forrester the Moral Center on Bold and the Beautiful?
It’s time for Douglas Forrester to save the day!. Is Douglas Forrester the Moral Center on Bold and the Beautiful?Soap Hub. Douglas Forrester may have lost his mother, Caroline Spencer, to that great soap in the sky, but the lesson she taught her son on The Bold and the Beautiful remains with him. What was that lesson? “Always tell the truth.” Once again, Douglas is being put in the position of being B&B’s truthsayer and moral center.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Stops The Wedding-- Reveals Thomas's Big Secret
When Thomas and Taylor refuse to reveal the CPS call lie to Ridge, Steffy speaks up.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) wedding will be memorable, but maybe not for the reason the bride hoped. On Wednesday's (November 23) show, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and her mother, Taylor, to come clean to Ridge about the CPS call lie.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Ridge And Taylor Are Ready To Wed…Or Are They?
The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the epitome of a blushing bride as she readies herself for (what she hopes is) her trip down the aisle. Excitement is in the air, but she refuses to breathe a sigh of relief until the vows are done, and she’s Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Even Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cheering her on won’t have Taylor ready to celebrate until the deed is done.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Shares Adorable Pics of Her 4-Year-Old Granddaughter Serving ‘Definite Model Vibes’
The CBS soap vet is also a very proud grandmother. What would The Bold and the Beautiful be without fashion? For years, it’s been a staple in the CBS soap and though viewers are kept up with the goings-on at Forrester Creations, until recently, we haven’t seen a true fashion show in years. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is no stranger to the business, both on and off screen, and one of her recent Instagram posts revealed that her adorable little granddaughter Zuma also has the knack when it comes to showing off her talents.
Alicia Witt shows off her growing hair following cancer treatments: ‘I’m honestly feeling pretty elated’
Alicia Witt has shared some photos of her growing hair after completing rounds of chemotherapy for her breast cancer battle.The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of her red hair. In the caption, she noted that she posted these pictures to “resonate” with others who have cancer and “have gone through the same” experience. She went on to describe why she kept her hair hidden during treatments.“I’m honestly feeling pretty elated about the state of my hair right now,” she wrote. “When I completed my treatment for breast disease back in March, I had worn ...
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Bo, Hope, And Other Happy Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Steffy halts the wedding after Thomas and Taylor remain silent
Steffy stops the weddingPhoto bySoap Spoiler Screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been wondering which one of four members of the Forrester clan would halt the nuptials between Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Viewers know that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is holding the voice recording app and one push of the button could change everything.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: On His Wedding Day, Eric Presses Ridge — and Brooke Confides in Her Father
It’s only a done deal once they’ve been pronounced man and wife. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 21 – 26, Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day arrives. Read about it below and watch the preview. As Ridge was busy proposing to...
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Comments / 0