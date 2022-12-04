Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Drew Will End Things Over Carly’s Lie
GH spoilers are teasing us that Carly Spencer’s secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother is about to come out — most likely at the most inconvenient time and in the most inconvenient way possible. GH Spoilers Speculation. Forget about how Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for December 7: Johnny DiMera Steps Up For His Ex
DAYS spoilers for December 7, 2022, promise Chanel Dupree finds a friend in an ex, Abe Carver feels the heat, and Eric Brady takes a chance. Chanel (Raven Bowens) is stunned and upset over all the recent events rattling her life. Jail! Harassment! Graffiti! It’s all too much and she’s just about ready to fall apart. Luckily, her good friend Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is right there to comfort her. He really is such a good ex-husband-sort-of-brother-in-law-buddy-and-pal. Maybe she picked the wrong twin…again?
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together, what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jeremy Kidnaps Harrison
Y&R spoilers have made it clear that Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott’s plot to drive Diane Jenkins out of Genoa City would have consequences, and now the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. Jeremy Stark showed up on the Abbott doorstep, looking for the woman who he now knows got him sent to prison. The stakes have just gotten a lot higher!
soaphub.com
Join General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros For A Soap Hub Fireside Chat
Soap Hub newsletter subscribers, mark your calendar for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That is when General Hospital star Cynthia Watros will be joining us for a Soap Hub Fireside video chat!. Cynthia Watros Will Join Us For A Fireside Chat. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for December 8: Katie Logan Has A Big Question For Carter Walton
B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 8, 2022, promises the budding romance between Carter Walton and Katie Logan is heating up. Are they ready to take the next step?. Katie (Heather Tom) is very single and very, very ready to mingle. Recently, she’s been flirting it up with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and flattery is getting her everywhere. The pair have shared some very sweet moments and even sweeter kisses. It’s working well, so far. Do they want it to work longer?
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For December 7: Jack Gives Phyllis A Huge Ultimatum
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, tease an ultimatum, seduction, and an alliance. You won’t want to miss a second of this drama-filled episode. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is dead set on getting Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town — even if that means inviting a criminal to Genoa City. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is beside himself with worry over his family now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has shown up. Diane knew just who tipped him off to her location — Phyllis.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up
Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side, and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Legal Troubles And Great Friends
DAYS spoilers photos for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is a very sad man sitting behind bars. Hopefully, though, his...
soaphub.com
DAYS Recap For December 7: Paulina Tells Cass Winthrop She’s Resigning
The DAYS recap for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, sees a wife thwart her own ambition for the sake of her husband and a saint setting off on the road to ruin. In this episode, Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) beat Abe Carver (James Reynolds) in the race to resign from their respective posts. Elsewhere, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) got the wrong end of the stick where Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) were concerned, while Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) got down to the important business of insulting their exes. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for December 6: Hope Hears Thomas’s Version Of Events
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester trying his hand at manipulating Hope Logan Spencer once again. He’ll sit down with his obsession and try to prove he’s a good guy who just did things the wrong way. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Hope (Annika Noelle) is...
soaphub.com
DAYS Recap for December 6: Sloan Has An Offer Eric May Not Refuse
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, sees two similar souls finding each other in the strangest of places, two acts of magnanimity, threats levied, and more. In this episode, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) made each other’s acquaintance, and the former offered the latter her services. Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) made Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez’s (Arianne Zucker) day twice over, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) bore the brunt of a terror campaign, and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) balked at the very conspiracy that they joined. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com
Does Taylor Hayes Deserve Sympathy Over Thomas’s B&B Lies?
It seems like Taylor Hayes will suffer the fallout from Thomas Forrester’s lies on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s not the only one since Brooke Logan lost her marriage over it, and Ridge Forrester came out looking like a fool for not trusting his wife. The Bold...
soaphub.com
Front Burner: A New Y&R Story For Sharon Rosales
The last time Sharon Rosales had something vaguely front-burner going on, on The Young and the Restless, she had breast cancer. Even her marriage to Rey Rosales was less about Sharon and more about, first, whether Sharon could stay away from Nicholas Newman, or, at the end, whether Rey Rosales would fall for Chelsea Lawson’s charms (assuming he survived Chelsea’s attempts to kill him).
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for December 8: Eric Brady Takes Nicole Walker To Task
DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 8, 2022, tease that Eric Brady is not a happy camper and Nicole Walker is about to hear all about it. Life has not been easy for Eric (Greg Vaughan) lately. Between Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) heartbreaking news and a night in the slammer, he’s reaching his breaking point. So, when he runs into Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in the square, he tells her exactly what he thinks about her.
Comments / 0