Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
U.S. Used Car Market Won't Recover Till 2025; Here's What to Do

Auto consumers likely don’t want to hear it, but some industry analysts say the U.S. used-vehicle market, which has seen prices skyrocket in 2022, won’t recover for three years. That sentiment comes from the car insurance savings app Jerry, which released a report that estimates the used-car market...
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
BMW Could Hike Prices Of 41 Models To Curb Inflation

According to a source, BMW is going to hike prices anywhere from 1.2% to nearly 4% on a litany of models in its lineup for the upcoming 2023 model year. The most egregious include the BMW 330e and 7 Series. Allegedly, the hikes are a result of inflation. Automakers have been slowly raising prices for their models to compensate, as well as in response to lingering effects from last year's supply shortages.
Ram Charges Up Its Teaser Campaign For Revolution Electric Truck Concept

We've been reporting on the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck for a while now, and after hearing that the truck will officially debut at CES in January 2023, Ram has teased the highly anticipated vehicle in a new teaser video. With Ford already offering the F-150 Lightning, and GM in the advanced stages of launching its EV trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, it's about time that Ram joined the party, especially after the company delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup early last month without explanation. We're officially less than a month away from the new reveal date, and to say that we're excited is an understatement.
Apple Car Reportedly Coming In 2026 At Under $100K Without Level 5 Self-Driving

Apple is planning to launch its very own car, but according to a recent report, its initial plan to have a passenger focused vehicles with no steering wheel and seats that face each other has fallen through. The tech company is now apparently looking to bring a much more conventional vehicle to market, with a traditional seating arrangement, an actual steering wheel and a lower than anticipated price.
