Read full article on original website
Related
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Crypto lenders are suffering as bitcoin miners are unable to pay back gigantic loans
As miners fail to pay back loans, crypto lenders are stuck with a bunch of mining rigs as collateral.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
U.S. Used Car Market Won't Recover Till 2025; Here's What to Do
Auto consumers likely don’t want to hear it, but some industry analysts say the U.S. used-vehicle market, which has seen prices skyrocket in 2022, won’t recover for three years. That sentiment comes from the car insurance savings app Jerry, which released a report that estimates the used-car market...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Ford Reports Nearly 8% Drop in Total Sales in November, EV Sales Grow
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn has announced its November sales results, reporting total U.S. sales of 146,364 vehicles, a 7.8 percent decline compared to November 2021, with only electric vehicles […] The post Ford Reports Nearly 8% Drop in Total Sales in November, EV Sales Grow appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
5 things automakers and car shoppers are getting wrong about electric vehicles, according to GM's president
In a recent interview with Insider, Mark Reuss identified some common EV misconceptions among automakers and car shoppers.
BMW Could Hike Prices Of 41 Models To Curb Inflation
According to a source, BMW is going to hike prices anywhere from 1.2% to nearly 4% on a litany of models in its lineup for the upcoming 2023 model year. The most egregious include the BMW 330e and 7 Series. Allegedly, the hikes are a result of inflation. Automakers have been slowly raising prices for their models to compensate, as well as in response to lingering effects from last year's supply shortages.
Ram Charges Up Its Teaser Campaign For Revolution Electric Truck Concept
We've been reporting on the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck for a while now, and after hearing that the truck will officially debut at CES in January 2023, Ram has teased the highly anticipated vehicle in a new teaser video. With Ford already offering the F-150 Lightning, and GM in the advanced stages of launching its EV trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, it's about time that Ram joined the party, especially after the company delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup early last month without explanation. We're officially less than a month away from the new reveal date, and to say that we're excited is an understatement.
GM's billion-dollar BrightDrop electric van enters production and DHL fleet
GM's BrightDrop electric van division has started large-scale vehicle production in Canada and aims to generation one billion in revenue in 2023.
insideevs.com
Apple Car Reportedly Coming In 2026 At Under $100K Without Level 5 Self-Driving
Apple is planning to launch its very own car, but according to a recent report, its initial plan to have a passenger focused vehicles with no steering wheel and seats that face each other has fallen through. The tech company is now apparently looking to bring a much more conventional vehicle to market, with a traditional seating arrangement, an actual steering wheel and a lower than anticipated price.
The uber-wealthy are paying for an easier Ironman experience, from on-call mechanics to $30,000 bikes and stocked minifridges
Wealthy business executives participate in the Ironman XC challenge to push their minds and bodies — and it's not cheap
CarBuzz.com
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0