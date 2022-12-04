Read full article on original website
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
3 Types Of Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist
A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
What happens to your body after you die, in 13 steps
Body decomposition is a gruesome intricate process. Here's a step-by-step guide to what happens to your body, in 13 steps.
The One High-Sugar Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Ah, sugar—our taste buds can’t get enough of it, but our bodies are better off without it. Although there’s no denying the joy of treating yourself to a bit of sweetness every now and then, consuming too much sugar on a regular basis can put your overall health at risk and should be avoided as much as possible if you’re looking to lose weight and/or maintain a healthy metabolism. And while processed, sugary foods are never a great idea, they can be especially detrimental to your health if you eat them for breakfast, as they typically lack the fuel your body needs to take on the day and will lead to blood sugar spikes later on. In fact, there’s one sugary breakfast food that health experts warn you should avoid at all costs: breakfast cereal.
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart
If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity
There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!
While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
3 signs you’re drinking too much water
We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
Woman plagued by urinary tract infections until she begins drinking an 8-ounce glass of cranberry juice every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This story is used for anecdotal purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you suffer from frequent UTIs, it's best to consult a doctor.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
I was a flight attendant for 20 years – here is why you should never ask us for a coffee
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why you should never ask the crew to serve you coffee on the plane. Madeleine Doyle, a 20-year veteran flight attendant explained why the drink annoys them the most when a passenger requests it. She told Thrillist: "We all hate serving coffee - I'm not...
Benzinga
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
