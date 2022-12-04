ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rules set to cut carbon emissions by 20% over next 12 years in Washington state

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

The Washington State Department of Ecology has finished writing the rules for the Clean Fuel Standard, a program that requires a 20% reduction in 2017 transportation emissions over 12 years.

The program focuses on decreasing transportation emissions by switching to cleaner fuels such as renewable diesel and electricity.

The final rules for the program were adopted by the Department of Ecology Monday, Nov. 28, and take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The standard aims to reduce about 4.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide statewide by 2034.

“The Clean Fuel Standard is a market-based approach designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire transportation system. That includes emissions released while producing the fuels and well as using them,” Susan Woodward, communications manager with the Washington State Department of Ecology, told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Fuel suppliers and producers can improve their own fuel production process or purchase credits from others.

Whatcom County is home to two of the state’s five oil refineries.

BP invested $269 million to improve its oil refinery at Cherry Point when the law passed in 2021. Cherry Point is the largest oil refinery in the state, and its 2021 2.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide are second only to the TransAlta coal plant in Centralia.

The Cherry Point refinery plans to improve the hydrocracker , the cooling water system and to more than double the processing capacity of its renewable diesel operations.

“BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world reach net zero, too. Consistent with this ambition, we are actively advocating for policies that address greenhouse gas emissions and the low carbon fuel standard in Washington state certainly fits that category. We look forward to helping the State reach its goals in reducing the carbon intensity of its transportation sector in the coming years,” Christina Audisho, BP media relations manager, said in an email to The Herald.

The Phillips 66 oil refinery in Ferndale is also making plans to meet the emissions target set by the state. That refinery released 830,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2021.

“We look forward to working with the Department of Ecology to achieve sustainability goals. Phillips 66 company-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are focused on lowering the emissions intensity of our globally operated assets, the products we manufacture and sell, and to account for market and technological uncertainties. Phillips 66 has a goal to reduce Green House Gas Emissions by 30 percent by 2030,” Lisa Lindsey, director of government and community relations for Phillips 66, said in an email to The Herald.

The state’s new clean fuel standard also requires imported fuel meet a standard of carbon intensity. If the fuel doesn’t meet the standard, the importer will be assigned deficits and need to buy credits to cancel out the deficits, Woodward said.

California, Oregon and British Columbia have already implemented similar programs. The Washington Legislature passed the Clean Fuel Standard in 2021 with the initial goal to reduce emissions by 20% by 2038. The deadline was pushed to 2034 after a strong public response and an independent economic analysis showed the accelerated timeline was possible, according to the Department of Ecology.

“We expect this will incentivize production of cleaner gas and diesel used in everyday transportation, yes. In addition, we anticipate it will lead to increased production of more climate-friendly fuels, such as hydrogen, biofuels and electricity, making these alternatives more available and affordable,” Woodward said.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Washington State Sets Price Limit on Carbon Credit Trading

Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?

According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Wave of turnover hits Washington state legislature

As he left the state capitol building for probably the last time on Friday, people called out to Representative Steve Kirby. "The legendary Steve Kirby," someone said as he passed by. "We get that a lot," he chuckled. "I do things differently." Kirby is one of the more senior Democrats...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Columbia Insight

Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’

The U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center contaminated scores of private wells, but it’s resisting providing assistance to all those affected The post Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington issues demand to U.S. Army: Clean up ‘forever chemicals’ was first posted on December 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming

An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
108
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy