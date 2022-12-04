ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Kentucky-Michigan

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

Kentucky basketball has a third opportunity to claim its first marquee victory of the season on Sunday, as it will take on the Michigan Wolverines inside The O2 Arena in London, England.

Both squads are 5-2 entering the December slate, as season storylines begin to take shape. A win across the pond will do wonders for momentum moving through the end of non-conference action.

Presuming you didn't make the trek to England, here's how you can watch or listen as the Wildcats and Wolverines do battle in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase:

How to Watch

It's a late tip-off for the teams across the pond, but it'll be in the early afternoon in the States. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on ABC, with Karl Ravech and Jay Bilas on the call You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Wildcats Today will have game coverage as the Cats look for the win overseas. Tip-off on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. EST

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Wildcats Today

