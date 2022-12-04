Read full article on original website
Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17. Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery...
Produce ‘prescriptions’ coming to Adirondacks
In 2019, the USDA's Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) was created in order to boost access to healthy, organic foods and locally-grown products to places where access might otherwise be lacking. In a recent update, the Adirondacks were added to the list of regions getting some of the benefits.
Emma M. Halsey is JCC’s featured Honors Program student for December
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College’s featured Honors Program student for the month of December is Emma M. Halsey of Sandy Creek. Halsey is a humanities and social sciences major. She created an illustration of a female factory worker that went with a topic in her History of Women in America course. Halsey’s career goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in marketing and become a graphic designer.
A donation to the VTC honors a late volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “She was a giving soul,” said Victoria Fritz, “People just- They really knew her and adore her, and they say it’s just not the same anymore.”. We met Elaine Moulton, Fritz’ aunt, back in 2019, when her flower garden was a...
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
NNY’s Next Generation: Meet Lucy Beam
It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Lucy Beam at Indian River Intermediate School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future. Lucy Beam is the second monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the...
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
Human trafficking survivor shares her experience with Watertown community
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Human trafficking is continuing to impact communities across the globe, as anyone can become a victim of the crime, including Rebecca Bender, an honor roll student and varsity athlete who called the rural parts of Oregon home. Bender had just graduated high school and had...
Papineau named Director of Native American Affairs at St. Lawrence University
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence University has named Brenda Papineau as the new director of Native American Affairs, according to a press release from the organization. Brenda Papineau is a member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. Papineau graduated from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2002, a master’s in counseling and human development in 2006 and a master’s in educational leadership in 2015.
Lewis County IDA & Naturally Lewis seek developers for former Glenfield School
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County are on the hunt for potential developers that would take interest in a former school. Naturally Lewis (aka the IDA) and officials are seeking respondents who have a vision for the Glenfield School that would support economic growth here local and throughout the region. "Board...
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
Lowville Police: Local man allegedly brandished knife, made threatening gestures towards staff members at local educational center
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of menacing after brandishing a knife in a local educational center, authorities say. On Tuesday, Lowville Village Police announced the arrest of Cooper Hoppel, 19, of Carthage, NY. He is officially charged with menacing in the second-degree. Police say Hoppel allegedly brandished a...
Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"
Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Owners of condemned Hotis Motel in contact with town, county
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The owners of the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia may want to fix the problems that got the place condemned and boarded up. Empire Assets LLC was summoned to a special town board meeting Monday night, but that meeting was postponed after the group requested time to get a lawyer.
Person incarcerated in St. Lawrence County arrested on prison contraband charge
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A person incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has been arrested on a felony contraband charge, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Carrie L. Burnor, of Canton, was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone on...
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
