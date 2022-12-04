Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
Pajama Drive Held at Divine Mercy School
Now more than ever, it’s so important for all children to have a comforting bedtime. For more than a decade, Scholastic Book Clubs and Pajama Program have come together to help make bedtime better for kids in need by donating more than 850,000 pairs of pajamas and 1.25 million books. For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic donates a brand-new book to children in need in Paulding County.
westbendnews.net
Lynne Eileen Carr
Lynne Eileen Carr, 58, of Antwerp, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lynne was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 21, 1964, to Joyce and David Carr. Lynne was a 1984 graduate of Antwerp High School. She also got her culinary...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angel Tree program helps local mom for Christmas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is designed to provide all children in need with gifts of closing and toys for Christmas. The program connects families in need with those in the community who can help. Arricia Adams is a mother...
westbendnews.net
Mark “Fred” Feasby
Mark “Fred” Feasby, 62, of Antwerp, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Mark was born in Hicksville, on February 16, 1960, a son of the late Jean (Thompson) & Paul Feasby. Mark worked as a welder at Sims Manufacturing in Payne for much...
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
westbendnews.net
Christmas Concert at West Milford Church of Christ
On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., the West Milford Church of Christ will be hosting a Christmas Concert. Performing will be Gospel Artists, The Craguns. This will be during regular worship service and a special love offering will be taken. The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised...
Community gathers for annual Wassail celebration
An annual Wassail celebration was held at the Jennings Youth Center Sunday afternoon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
VIDEO: FWACC officers help free a stuck coyote
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) officers managed to rescue a stuck coyote over the weekend. Officials say that officers received reports on Saturday of what was believed to be a dog with a jug stuck on its head. FWACC officers arrived to find...
whatzup.com
Authority gives millions to area projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved more than $15 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants for five new projects in Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties. The five projects include:. $5 million for Lofts at Headwaters, a housing project in downtown Fort Wayne that will...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces updated bulk collection rules
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department gave an update regarding garbage bulk collection procedures. City officials say that any resident who would like to have up to three bulk items collected will have to schedule a pick-up at least two business days prior to their regularly scheduled garbage day.
WANE-TV
Over 100 vendors offer gifts and goodies at Le Chic Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get your holiday shopping done all in one place with a variety of gifts from local vendors at an annual market in Fort Wayne. Le Chic Holiday Market is back with locally-made items from home décor to stocking stuffers and much more. According to the website, more than 100 vendors are selling goods at the event.
westbendnews.net
Russell W. Stoller
Russell W. Stoller, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Country Inn Enhanced Living, Latty, OH. Russell was born on May 17, 1933 in Latty, OH to the late Arthur and Alice (Ginzel) Stoller. Russell graduated from Haviland-Scott High School. On December 27, 1953 he married Melvene Zimmerman, who survives. He was a member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. Russell served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned home to farming. He then went to Haviland Drainage Products until he retired in 2016. Russell and Melvene wintered for 23 years in Zapata, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
westbendnews.net
Caring & Sharing Volunteers Speak to Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Carol Razo and Laurie Barnes (Caring & Sharing Food Pantry) as the guest speakers at the December 1, 2022 club meeting. Carol and Laurie came at the invitation of Erin Webb (Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services). Carol and Laurie told the Kiwanians about the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry and the new building they are raising money to build.
WANE-TV
Trine University receives $4M grant for Fort Wayne project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trine University received approval for a $4 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant Monday for an upcoming facility in Fort Wayne. Announced in June, Trine’s Fort Wayne campus will employ 100 faculty and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of...
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
News Now Warsaw
Large Crowd Expected For Tonight’s US 30 Meeting In Warsaw
WARSAW – A large crowd – likely hundreds of people – are expected to attend Tuesday night’s meeting at Lincoln Elementary in Warsaw concerning the long-term reconstruction of U.S. 30. Indiana Department of Transportation has not officially embraced the project, which would convert the existing highway...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City man
UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Tuesday this Silver Alert has been canceled. Original story below. COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing man from Columbia City. The Indiana State Police said the Columbia City Police Department is investigating after Martin John Barry went missing around 10:45 a.m. Monday. He is […]
News Now Warsaw
Police already using revamped radio system in Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s multi-million dollar upgrade to its emergency radio system is coming on line. Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said Monday night that police began using the system a few days ago and that fire departments will make the change in another few few days. Groninger...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest Indiana man for allegedly assaulting bouncer at downtown bar
An Indiana man was arrested for assault and other charges at a downtown bar, Sunday around 1 a.m. When Bowling Green Police arrived in the 100 block of North Main Street, they saw several of the bar bouncers on the ground holding down Louis Garrett, 25, of Fort Wayne. Garrett...
WANE-TV
SACS candidate files petition for recount after losing seat
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A candidate looking to reclaim a seat on the At-Large Southwest Allen County School Board has filed a petition for a recount after he lost the recent election by a small margin. Doug Copley had a seat on the school board until the election...
Comments / 0