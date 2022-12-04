Russell W. Stoller, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Country Inn Enhanced Living, Latty, OH. Russell was born on May 17, 1933 in Latty, OH to the late Arthur and Alice (Ginzel) Stoller. Russell graduated from Haviland-Scott High School. On December 27, 1953 he married Melvene Zimmerman, who survives. He was a member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. Russell served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned home to farming. He then went to Haviland Drainage Products until he retired in 2016. Russell and Melvene wintered for 23 years in Zapata, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

LATTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO