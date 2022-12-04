ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
CNET

For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now

Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
CNET

Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Android Police

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET

For Microsoft, an All-in-One, WeChat-Like App Is on the Table, Report Says

Microsoft executives considered creating a "super app" to build up the company's advertising business and other areas by integrating news, search, shopping, messaging and additional services into a single app, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, executives at the company hoped the app...

