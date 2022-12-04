ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ClutchPoints

4 Dolphins most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins saw their five-game winning streak snapped after they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 33-17, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This was also Miami’s first loss this season with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins are now 8-4, sitting in second place in the AFC East. Here we’ll discuss the four Dolphins most to blame for their tough Week 13 loss vs. the 49ers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins

Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
MassLive.com

Dolphins vs. 49ers: How to watch NFL for free on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins bring their big-play offense to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and their top-ranked defense. The Dolphins have won five straight games and are seeking their fourth six-game winning streak in the past 30 seasons. The Niners have won four straight in the regular season for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2019. The Dolphins have won four of the past five meetings in the series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Dolphins find important solution to big problem

The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'

Colin Cowherd: “Tua is kind of what we thought he was, we gotta be honest about this. Everybody in life and in sports reacts differently based on circumstances. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl with a bad o-line, Joe Burrow is winning games without Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase was out about a month— Joe Burrow wins. That’s NOT Tua. If Tua has to face a great defense, has a little pressure, he was obviously rattled early, off his game, lacked confidence, got hit, had no interest as a small guy getting hit by the Niners, missed open throws, he was totally off, I think it was in his head... He made one big throw all day to a wide open Tyreek Hill… that was it. They couldn’t get to the red zone, he couldn’t hit the open throws, he’s not a playmaker, he’s always been small, he’s just not a guy who is going to elevate people in crisis, that’s not what he is. You give him a great coach, you give him great weapons, guys are healthy— you can score a lot of points and win a lot of games but he’s not a Burrow, he’s not a Mahomes, he’s not a Herbert, he’s not an Allen… he’s not going to overcome obstacles, pot holes, and flat tires. That’s not what he is and you saw it on display there [vs. San Francisco]. It doesn’t mean you can’t win games, doesn’t mean he couldn’t shock people in the playoffs or go on the road and beat somebody, but to win time and time again you need ‘special’ at that position and I just don’t think that’s what he is. Great kid, heck of a leader, accurate distributor, physical limitations, got some alpha, ‘guy’s guy’, everybody loves him but there are limitations. Most Dolphins fans are pretty realistic, they know what they have. They have a brilliant young coach, the fastest football player in the world, and when everything is right, Tua can distribute. But in the NFL, especially in December and January, there are games that nothing goes right for a half, and that’s when Burrow, Mahomes, and Josh Allen are special.” (Full Segment Above)
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

