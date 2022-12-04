Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
4 Dolphins most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins saw their five-game winning streak snapped after they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 33-17, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This was also Miami’s first loss this season with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins are now 8-4, sitting in second place in the AFC East. Here we’ll discuss the four Dolphins most to blame for their tough Week 13 loss vs. the 49ers.
Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Detroit Lions are bolstering their quarterback depth this Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise is signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs to its roster. Dobbs, 27, will begin his Lions tenure on the practice squad. "The #Lions have signed QB ...
Yardbarker
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Recap: Mr. Relevant: Rookie QB Brock Purdy comes off the bench to lead 49ers to 33-17 win over Dolphins
When quarterback Brock Purdy was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected by many to spend the season on the practice squad while Trey Lance and then-backup Nate Sudfeld held down the team's quarterback duties. But, as was seen...
XFL 2023 uniforms revealed for all eight teams
The XFL is set to return in February. The league unveiled the uniforms for its eight teams on Wednesday.
Dolphins vs. 49ers: How to watch NFL for free on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins bring their big-play offense to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and their top-ranked defense. The Dolphins have won five straight games and are seeking their fourth six-game winning streak in the past 30 seasons. The Niners have won four straight in the regular season for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2019. The Dolphins have won four of the past five meetings in the series.
atozsports.com
Dolphins find important solution to big problem
The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
Miami Dolphins sign former CMU, Chiefs standout Eric Fisher
Former Central Michigan University and Kansas City Chiefs standout Eric Fisher is returning to the NFL with an eye toward another Super Bowl ring. The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they signed Fisher, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft, after placing offensive tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa seemed off for most of the game. Miami's defense did not do enough to stop a 7th-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. ...
Ex-LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reportedly a finalist for another college job
Could a familiar face be headed out to the desert? It’s entirely possible, based on the rumor mill. Ed Orgeron has been named on the shortlist for the head coaching vacancy at UNLV. See more on WWL and Audacy.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'
Colin Cowherd: “Tua is kind of what we thought he was, we gotta be honest about this. Everybody in life and in sports reacts differently based on circumstances. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl with a bad o-line, Joe Burrow is winning games without Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase was out about a month— Joe Burrow wins. That’s NOT Tua. If Tua has to face a great defense, has a little pressure, he was obviously rattled early, off his game, lacked confidence, got hit, had no interest as a small guy getting hit by the Niners, missed open throws, he was totally off, I think it was in his head... He made one big throw all day to a wide open Tyreek Hill… that was it. They couldn’t get to the red zone, he couldn’t hit the open throws, he’s not a playmaker, he’s always been small, he’s just not a guy who is going to elevate people in crisis, that’s not what he is. You give him a great coach, you give him great weapons, guys are healthy— you can score a lot of points and win a lot of games but he’s not a Burrow, he’s not a Mahomes, he’s not a Herbert, he’s not an Allen… he’s not going to overcome obstacles, pot holes, and flat tires. That’s not what he is and you saw it on display there [vs. San Francisco]. It doesn’t mean you can’t win games, doesn’t mean he couldn’t shock people in the playoffs or go on the road and beat somebody, but to win time and time again you need ‘special’ at that position and I just don’t think that’s what he is. Great kid, heck of a leader, accurate distributor, physical limitations, got some alpha, ‘guy’s guy’, everybody loves him but there are limitations. Most Dolphins fans are pretty realistic, they know what they have. They have a brilliant young coach, the fastest football player in the world, and when everything is right, Tua can distribute. But in the NFL, especially in December and January, there are games that nothing goes right for a half, and that’s when Burrow, Mahomes, and Josh Allen are special.” (Full Segment Above)
49ers overreactions: The season is over after Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth straight game Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-17. San Francisco once again ran the ball very well. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason combined for 117 rushing yards on 25 carries. The defense showed up also, forcing the Dolphins into four turnovers. The 49ers...
NBA insider pinpoints Caleb Martin as player Miami Heat could trade for Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are considered threats to land veteran forward Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, and in the opinion of one NBA insider, Heat forward Caleb Martin makes sense as a potential piece of a Crowder trade. Michael Scotto spoke about the topic during a recent episode of a...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
Comments / 0