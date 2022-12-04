ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

WBOC

One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WGMD Radio

Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash

A crash south of Bridgeville Monday afternoon just after 1 left an Greenwood man dead. Delaware State Police say a Focus driven by an 83 year old Greenwood man was northbound on Wesley Church Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and proceeded into the path of a Charger that was eastbound on Cannon Road. Police say the driver of the Focus was properly restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger – a 26 year old man from Bridgeville – was also properly restrained and treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In The Bridgeville-Area

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville area. Officials said on December 5, 2022, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a gray 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection. There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection. The traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger according to police. As a result, the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck An Killed In Milford Sunday Night

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 4, 2022, in the Milford area as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening in the...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford

MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash

Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road

A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95

NEWARK, NJ – A traffic collision resulted in the death of one person Saturday night after a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic was struck by an oncoming truck. According to police, a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped on Interstate 95 around 10:17 p.m. in the area of Delaware House and Biden Welcome Center. In the same lane of traffic on I-95, a 2020 International box truck was traveling south. “The box truck’s front hit the Hyundai’s rear, causing both vehicles to collide with the right shoulder guardrail. Both vehicles struck the guardrail and came to rest off the The post One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95 appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon

DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBAL Radio

5 cats, dog dies in fire in Conowingo

Several pets died in a fire on Monday morning in Cecil County. Firefighters said they responded to the 100 block of Rock Spring Road in Conowingo for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found the home in flames. Five cats and a dog were found dead in the blaze, firefighters said.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital

An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR MAN-LASHAWN CLAY

(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Lashawn Clay, a 40-year-old man of Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Roger Chaffee Square and learned that Lashawn had left the residence at approximately 12:00 p.m. A family member reported Lashawn made statements that were of concern for his welfare prior to leaving his residence in a 1998 green Nissan Maxima with DE registration (DE 509924). All efforts to locate Lashawn have been unsuccessful.
BEAR, DE
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
SMYRNA, DE

