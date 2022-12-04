Read full article on original website
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
WGMD Radio
Greenwood Man Dies in Bridgeville Area Crash
A crash south of Bridgeville Monday afternoon just after 1 left an Greenwood man dead. Delaware State Police say a Focus driven by an 83 year old Greenwood man was northbound on Wesley Church Road and failed to stop for a posted stop sign and proceeded into the path of a Charger that was eastbound on Cannon Road. Police say the driver of the Focus was properly restrained but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger – a 26 year old man from Bridgeville – was also properly restrained and treated for injuries at an area hospital and released.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash In The Bridgeville-Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Bridgeville area. Officials said on December 5, 2022, at approximately 1:22 p.m., a gray 2010 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road approaching the same intersection. There is a posted stop sign and flashing red traffic light for northbound traffic on Wesley Church Road at this intersection. The traffic on Cannon Road does not have to stop. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Focus did not stop and proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the Charger according to police. As a result, the front of the Charger struck the left side of the Focus, and both vehicles exited the roadway and came to rest north of Cannon Road.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck An Killed In Milford Sunday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 4, 2022, in the Milford area as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening in the...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Steven Shehorn, 49, of Milford. Troopers said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
Police: Speeding driver dies in Mayfair collision after going through red light
Police say the driver of a 2004 Acura was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and went through a red light.
WDEL 1150AM
Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash
Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road
A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95
NEWARK, NJ – A traffic collision resulted in the death of one person Saturday night after a vehicle stopped in the lane of traffic was struck by an oncoming truck. According to police, a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped on Interstate 95 around 10:17 p.m. in the area of Delaware House and Biden Welcome Center. In the same lane of traffic on I-95, a 2020 International box truck was traveling south. “The box truck’s front hit the Hyundai’s rear, causing both vehicles to collide with the right shoulder guardrail. Both vehicles struck the guardrail and came to rest off the The post One killed in crash near Biden Welcome Center on I-95 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon
DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
WBAL Radio
5 cats, dog dies in fire in Conowingo
Several pets died in a fire on Monday morning in Cecil County. Firefighters said they responded to the 100 block of Rock Spring Road in Conowingo for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officials said they found the home in flames. Five cats and a dog were found dead in the blaze, firefighters said.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect charged after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy dies in Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a Delaware County family's home, igniting a devastating blaze that left a 20-year-old woman dead. The suspect, identified through court documents as Aaron Clark, was arrested on Sunday. His charges include murder, stalking, assault and harassment. Clark...
Student describes moment her bus was hit by gunfire in Delaware: 'I didn't even know what to do'
The suspect involved in a wild chase and shootout has been identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman.
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
Passenger killed when car crashes into tree along central Pa. road
A 41-year-old man was killed in an overnight crash this weekend, the Lancaster County coroner said. Chad Rapp, of Columbia, was a passenger in a Ford SUV that crashed into a tree around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Prospect Road, West Hempfield Township, according to the coroner’s office. Authorities said...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR MAN-LASHAWN CLAY
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Lashawn Clay, a 40-year-old man of Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Roger Chaffee Square and learned that Lashawn had left the residence at approximately 12:00 p.m. A family member reported Lashawn made statements that were of concern for his welfare prior to leaving his residence in a 1998 green Nissan Maxima with DE registration (DE 509924). All efforts to locate Lashawn have been unsuccessful.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
fox29.com
'I need to give him a hug': Local woman searching for man who saved her life after car crash in Chester County
COATSVILLE, Pa. - A local woman is searching for the man who she says saved her life after a car crash on Route 82 in Coatsville Monday morning. Carla Long of Coatsville was on her way to a doctor's appointment when she hit a slick spot on a curve and flew off the road, crashing her car.
'EVIL': Arsonist Set Delco Fire That Killed Disabled Woman, Police Say
The fire in Delaware County that killed a disabled woman over the weekend was set intentionally by an arsonist, in what officials are calling an act of "evil." First responders in Darby Township were called to the scene of a house fire on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4, police said in a statement.
