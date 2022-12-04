ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGhxB_0jWy2Xwg00

The Pittsburgh Steelers activate their rookie defender.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR.

Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four weeks on IR following knee surgery. He had a torn meniscus repaired and said there is no longer pain in his knee.

Before the injury, Leal worked across the defensive line, recording nine tackles and three pass deflections.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon is finally shut down after playing just one game since Week 3. The cornerback suffered a hamstring injury in Cleveland and has practiced and played for one week since.

He'll have the ability to return for the postseason if the Steelers make a run.

Comments / 0

 

