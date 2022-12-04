Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers activate their rookie defender.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR.

Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four weeks on IR following knee surgery. He had a torn meniscus repaired and said there is no longer pain in his knee.

Before the injury, Leal worked across the defensive line, recording nine tackles and three pass deflections.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon is finally shut down after playing just one game since Week 3. The cornerback suffered a hamstring injury in Cleveland and has practiced and played for one week since.

He'll have the ability to return for the postseason if the Steelers make a run.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of Winning Streak

T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Surprise Questionables for Falcons Game

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada