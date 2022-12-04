ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 62 Notre Dame 61

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJqSR_0jWy2UIV00

Syracuse basketball topped Notre Dame 62-61 to pick up a big road win on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the victory.

1. Defense

The Syracuse defense was really good once again. Over the first portion of the first half, the Orange failed to identify open shooters and Notre Dame shot 6-9 from three point range. However, Syracuse corrected that issue for the rest of the game, and the Irish went five for its last 24. Syracuse forced 10 turnovers, held Notre Dame 11 points below its scoring average (72), nearly 10 percentage points below its shooting percentage on the season (47.6% on the season, 38.3% vs Syracuse) and below its three point percentage (36% on the season, 33% vs Syracuse). The Irish's best player, Nate Laszewski was held to just two points on 1-6 shooting. He was averaging nearly 17 points per game coming in. This team has potential to be a very good defensive one and showed evidence of that on Saturday.

2. Joe Girard

No player in recent Syracuse history has taken more criticism, many of which is far too extreme, than Joe Girard. His recent 2-25 shooting slump only enhance that criticism exponentially. On Saturday, he bounced back amidst all of that to give the Orange exactly what it needed offensively. Girard scored 20 points on 9-18 shooting, including some difficult shots, made a pair of three pointers and even was active defensively with two steals. Both of those steals led to transition layups. That is the Joe Girard Syracuse needs. Hopefully, for the Orange, that slump was just a blip and is now well behind him.

3. Judah Mintz

Mintz may have only scored nine points, but I actually loved his approach in this game. He did not force things, played under control offensively, deferred to others who were making shots at a higher clip and got Syracuse into its offense. He had zero turnovers, two assists and got three steals defensively. Despite only having three points entering the last eight minutes of the game, Mintz was aggressive offensively when Syracuse needed them the most. He made three shots in the last seven plus minutes, scoring six of the Orange's final eight points including the game winner. Mintz showed the clutch gene and was a big reason for Syracuse's win. An encouraging sign of maturity and patience for the true freshman.

4. Rebounding

Jesse Edwards was fantastic on the boards once again. He great all around period on Saturday, scoring a game high 22 points while grabbing a game high 14 rebounds. But the Orange needs more effort on the boards than just Edwards. Girard and Justin Taylor combined for nine rebounds, while forwards Benny Williams, Chris Bell and John Bol Ajak combined for two. That cannot happen moving forward. Those three need to give Syracuse something on the boards to support Edwards. Despite Jesse's efforts, Syracuse was outrebounded 37-30 by a Notre Dame team that is very big or physical inside.

5. Much Needed

Syracuse needed this win for a variety of reasons. Snap the losing streak, get some confidence back, bring some positivity back to the program. Beating a team on the road that just blew out a top 20 team, and likely would have been ranked in the next polls with a win, is impressive. There are certainly things to work on, such as rebounding as noted above or adjusting to teams doubling Edwards like Notre Dame did in the second half, but this an overwhelmingly positive day for Syracuse basketball. With the schedule coming up, Syracuse has a chance to get on a roll here and rack up some wins. Crazy how quickly things can change.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Highlights and Recap: Syracuse Too Much For Oakland

After a strong finish to the first half sent Syracuse into the break with a 45-24 lead, the Orange  dominated the rest of the game against Oakland University. Syracuse defeated the Golden Grizzlies 95-66 to improve to 5-4 on the season. Over the final six minutes of the 1st half, Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse DL Steve Linton Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse football is losing one of its defensive lineman that played all season as part of the core rotation, according to multiple reports. Defensive end Steve Linton has elected to enter the transfer portal. He had 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2022 as ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sentinel

Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse

Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse to Face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse football's bowl selection is now official. The Orange will play in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 29th and face Minnesota.  Syracuse entered the 2022 season in need of a postseason berth. While there were positives regarding talent on the roster, the schedule was daunting with several ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Ajani Cornelius, Cruce Brookins

With less than three weeks to go until the early signing period, Syracuse is moving quickly to bolster its 2023 class. The Orange offered several prospects this week, and we start with Ajani Cornelius, an offensive lineman from Rhode Island who entered his name into the transfer portal at the start of December. The Orange offered, along with 22 other FBS schools including Missouri, Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Oregon, Florida, Auburn and Nebraska. “My life has been extremely busy over the last couple of days,” Cornelius told 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. “I couldn’t have imagined this would be the thing.”
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse weighing change to help close illegal marijuana shops

City of Syracuse officials are looking to crack down on illegal marijuana storefronts. The weed shops have been popping up throughout Syracuse, but none operate legally because the state has not yet fully authorized any retail licenses. City officials are pushing to use code enforcement officers to shut down unlicensed...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader

Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play at the JMA Wireless Dome in April

Syracuse, N.Y. — Live Nation has announced rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have a scheduled concert at the JMA Wireless Dome. The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 14th at 6:30 p.m. The Strokes and King Princess will also perform, Live Nation said. According to the Red Hot...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy