Beaver County, PA

Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merger of two Beaver County parishes

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

Diocese of Pittsburgh announces parish merger

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Two parishes are set to merge at the start of the new year in Beaver County.

The new Saint Augustine Parish will be made up of the Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and the Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls, Chippewa, and Darlington areas.

It's set to happen on January 2.

Bishop David Zubik said the merger comes after extensive consultation with parishioners.

They also said parishes prioritize resources for missions instead of maintenance costs.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday looks warm but with a rainy start

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a rainy start to the day for places south of I-70 with moderate rain falling through 6 a.m. for places like Uniontown and over to Greensburg. Rain will be spotty for communities in Allegheny County and once you get north of Allegheny County most of if not all of, the morning will be dry. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere are pockets of fog out there as we get a quick surge of moisture this morning with warmer air pushing in. Highs today will be in the mid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
