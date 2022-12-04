ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can

Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?

Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns. The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed...
Bulk flour recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has given updated information on an ongoing Ardent Mills LLC recall of 126,900 pounds of BBU Fine Whole Wheat Flour over the potential of small pieces of metal in the product. The potential to contain small pieces of stainless steel from a piece of milling...
Trader Joe's Frozen Croissants, Ranked

The French are spoiled. Walk down any street corner in France, and you'll stumble upon an independent bakery selling flaky, buttery crescent-shaped gems for pocket change. In the U.S., most people have two choices: Either buy a croissant from a chain such as Starbucks (terrible), or find some posh bakery called C’est La Vie that charges $8 for a madeleine (equally terrible). There is a third, often-overlooked option in frozen grocery store croissants: Trader Joe’s frozen versions, which superfans of the store, at least, regularly praise. I tasted all three Trader Joe’s frozen varieties to see if they’d scratch my croissant itch. Here they are, ranked.

