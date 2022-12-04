Read full article on original website
WA’s first library for incarcerated youth expected to open in early 2023
The first state library for incarcerated youth is set to open next year at the Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie, thanks to a partnership between the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), the Secretary of State’s Office, and Washington State Library, Institutional Library Services (ILS). Echo...
Chickadee Bakeshop owner finishes contest as quarter-finalist
Usually Katie Podschwit would let her delicious pies, muffins and cookies speak for themselves. But when she saw a post for a nationwide baking contest online offering $10,000 and a magazine feature, she decided to throw her hat in the ring. The contest was never meant to seek validation of...
