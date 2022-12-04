ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Charges likely after deadly head-on crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is ongoing and charges are likely after a fatal head-on crash in Lumberton in November. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive on NC 41 south. The driver of a...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Pickup truck driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup driver died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Sandclay Drive, about 3 miles south of Latta, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is under investigation Tuesday night on Highway 501 at Sandclay Drive in Marion County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 1 vehicle was involved, a Ford Ranger. LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the vehicle was the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...

