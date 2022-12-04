Read full article on original website
Related
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
WMBF
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
wpde.com
Charges likely after deadly head-on crash in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is ongoing and charges are likely after a fatal head-on crash in Lumberton in November. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded the crash on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive on NC 41 south. The driver of a...
WMBF
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
wpde.com
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
wpde.com
Mullins High School remembers dedicated employee killed after car hits school bus
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins High School is remembering a staff member who died Thursday after troopers said his SUV collided with a school bus on Marion Street in Mullins. Edward Alston, 64, worked in the school's food service department. Mullins High School Principal Becky Ford said Alston was...
cbs17
Arrested SC correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance,’ at SC Detention Center: docs
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more...
wpde.com
Teen charged after police say pursuit reached 130 mph in Laurinburg
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile faces multiple charges following a police pursuit in Scotland County. Laurinburg Police say that on Thursday, Dec. 8 at approximately 8:45 pm, an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department observed a black in color 2007 Dodge Charger fail to stop at a stop sign and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Produce Market Road.
Pickup truck driver killed in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup driver died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Sandclay Drive, about 3 miles south of Latta, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of […]
wpde.com
School district employee killed after head-on crash with Marion Co. school bus: Officials
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An employee with the Marion County School District died Thursday morning, according to a release. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson the person died in a crash involving a school bus just after 10 a.m. Richardson said the person was driving an SUV when they...
Man sought after person hurt in shooting near Olanta in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 38-year-old man accused of attempted murder after a shooting Thursday morning near Olanta in Florence County, authorities said. One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a cut in the incident, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd […]
wpde.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is under investigation Tuesday night on Highway 501 at Sandclay Drive in Marion County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 1 vehicle was involved, a Ford Ranger. LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the vehicle was the...
wpde.com
16-year-olds involved in Scotland County car chase ending in crash, police say
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started in Laurinburg ended in a crash Thursday night near Skyway Church Road and Airbase Road in Scotland County, according to an official. Several members of the community said a car hit a utility pole and some homes are without power.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
Hamlet Police charge Scotland County man with attempted murder
HAMLET — A Scotland County man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by shooting into her car in Hamlet. According to Maj. Hudson Chitwood of the Hamlet Police Department, a woman drove to the station around 7 a.m. Thursday morning with bullet holes in her windshield. She...
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
wpde.com
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate
BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis. "This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said. Family...
Comments / 0