Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dead at 34

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u13Js_0jWy1rVj00

Quentin Oliver Lee, a Broadway actor who played the title role in the national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” died Thursday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

The actor’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death on his official Instagram page, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves,” Graham wrote. “It was peaceful, and perfect.”

Graham accompanied the post with photos of Lee holding their daughter, Samantha, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lee began his run playing in the title role of “The Phantom of the Opera” in December 2017, People reported. He was also an understudy in the 2017 Broadway musical “Prince of Broadway” and appeared in 2021′s “Caroline, or Change.” He appeared in “Oratorio for Living Things,” which opened in March and had a two-month run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee announced in June in a Caring Bridge entry that he was diagnosed with colon cancer at the end of May, the entertainment website reported. Lee said he had COVID-19 at the beginning of the month, but after two weeks, his symptoms didn’t go away.

After seeing a doctor, Lee was diagnosed with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Phantom of the Opera” said on its verified Instagram page, “The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly (led) our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

