Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
Related
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guard rail
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a guard rail on I-35 early Wednesday. It happened around 3:25 a.m. on I-35 right before Stonewall St. on the south side of town. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding, and according to...
KSAT 12
Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires
San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
Trial of man accused of killing K9 Chucky after leading deputies on chase begins
SAN ANTONIO — Testimony is set to begin in just a few hours on Wednesday for a man accused of leading the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a chase before shooting and killing a K9 officer that happened back in 2019. Matthew Mireles is accused of several counts...
KSAT 12
Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who killed veteran; reward being offered
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is asking for the community's help to find the driver who hit and killed a 51-year-old U.S. Army veteran early in the morning of Nov. 27. Police officials said William Rogers was walking along East Evans Road on the far north side...
Food truck owner robbed, then shot when he tried to go after the suspect who stole his money
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot trying to protect his food truck after police say another man robbed him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning just north of downtown. It happened on West Rector near North Star Mall just before 12:30 a.m. Police were called to the location for...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu Jr. rehospitalized for complications after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in October was hospitalized again, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. An update from Saturday states that Erik Cantu Jr. was back in the hospital, but it’s unclear if he’s still there.
KSAT 12
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for smashing man’s head with cinderblock, stealing his car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he smashed another man’s head with a cinderblock and stole his car last month on the East Side. Giovanni Gomez-Dehoyos, 26, was charged with aggravated robbery in the Nov. 6 incident, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer, readmitted to hospital
The update on Cantu's condition comes days after ex-SAPD officer James Brennand was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder.
Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'
After spending time at a bar, police allege an argument between Casandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend ended with her stabbing him multiple times. A Texas woman is out on bond after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information in deadly hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and location of a suspect in a hit-and-run case. Gilbert Trevino was hit around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the intersection of S. Zarzamora and Hazel streets. The person...
SAPD transitions Clayton Perry case to Bexar County DA
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department, which previously signaled that DWI charges are possible in the case of a November hit-and-run involving City Councilman Clayton Perry, "filed an at-large case of driving while intoxicated" to the district attorney on Tuesday. The move effectively transitions the case to...
Two dogs rescued from suspicious house fire on east side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs were rescued from what officials are saying is a suspicious fire on the east side early Tuesday morning that destroyed a home. It happened around 4:13 a.m. on the 200 block of Cardiff Avenue near I-10. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames...
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
KSAT 12
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
Sweet TX Dog Survives Being Intentionally Shot In Head w/ Arrow
I'm going to start with, what kind of person intentionally shoots a dog with an arrow?. The kind of person that hopefully goes to jail for animal cruelty. And for dog lovers everywhere, good news, that might very well happen. When I first saw the photo, I thought it was...
Attorney, mother centered around Amber Alert say children are 'traumatized' after allegations against CPS
SAN ANTONIO — After an AMBER Alert was issued this weekend for six children who authorities believed were in danger, the children were found safe, and their mother was arrested, along with her husband. That woman, Jacklyn Davidson, has been speaking out against authorities and Child Protective Services, posting...
KSAT 12
South Side home unlivable after contractor removes roof, walks off the job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been forced to permanently move in with her daughter after a contractor hired to replace her home’s roof walked off the job, leading to extensive water damage inside. “Well, I don’t want to cry right now, but it’s really been...
KSAT 12
Camper disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old camper disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators said...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
