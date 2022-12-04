ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side. It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road. An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 5, 2022

9:54 a.m. Cynthia Coles, 64, homeless, criminal trespass, residential entry. 11:54 p.m. Ryan Coats, 28, Bedford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 12:36 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of N Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 17th streets. 1:14 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus foot chase ends in arrest

COLUMBUS, Ind. – After being served a warrant, a local man has been arrested for trying to escape law enforcement on foot, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to the 4300 block of W. County Road 500S in an attempt to...
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
HANOVER, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
NORTH VERNON, IN
