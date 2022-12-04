Read full article on original website
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
Crews investigate fire that caused Columbus building collapse
A large portion of the third story façade of one of the buildings collapsed. It narrowly missed a firefighter.
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting in Popeyes parking lot
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. in response to a shooting.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side. It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road. An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east...
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
Police Log: December 5, 2022
9:54 a.m. Cynthia Coles, 64, homeless, criminal trespass, residential entry. 11:54 p.m. Ryan Coats, 28, Bedford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 12:36 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of N Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 17th streets. 1:14 a.m....
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
Columbus foot chase ends in arrest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – After being served a warrant, a local man has been arrested for trying to escape law enforcement on foot, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to the 4300 block of W. County Road 500S in an attempt to...
Sewer system cutting off downtown plant after pollution violations
A facility that has been blamed for foul odors that sometimes permeate a near-southside neighborhood has been ordered to stop flushing its industrial waste into the city's sewage system.
Fire at Lawrence North High School prompts evacuation, early dismissal
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire in a second-story bathroom at Lawrence North High School prompted students and staff to be dismissed early on Wednesday. The fire department was called to the school and, the school district said, all students and staff have been safely evacuated. Parents had the option to...
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the woman killed as 23-year-old Callie Nicholson. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating what led up to a woman being hit and killed by a car on the city’s southeast side this morning. IMPD said a woman was hit crossing Raymond St. from Churchman Ave. just before 6 […]
Visit the Magical Christmas City in Indiana
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Indiana, Charlestown.
IMPD: Semi driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
FedEx Supply location permanently closing terminating 179 employees on west side
FedEx Supply Chain, Inc issued a release that stated it will be discontinuing its management and operation of the facility located at 225 Transfer Drive, which currently employs 179 employees.
