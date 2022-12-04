Read full article on original website
Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders
The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
The State of the Vikings: Week 14
This is Episode 174 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines takeaways from the Vikings win over the Jets and a preview of Week 14. Particularly, Kirk Cousins’ health, the wacky nature of the Jets game, and the Detroit Lions are discussed.
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
MLive.com
The Lions are winning, healthy, and expected to get even healthier vs Vikings
DETROIT -- The Lions are winning. They’re also finally getting healthy. When they continue their playoff push next week against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings, they should be even healthier yet with the anticipated return of pass rusher Romeo Okwara.
The 1998 and 2022 Vikings Are the Same in One Regard
When making a list of the most memorable seasons in Minnesota Vikings history, certainly one has to include the 1998 season. During that year, the Vikings went 15-1 as they dominated opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game. Largely, this was due to an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, but their defense allowed just 18.5 points per game, which ranked sixth as well.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Bills' Von Miller to miss rest of season after knee surgery
The Buffalo Bills' top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee
Give Duke Shelley a Ton of Credit for His Great Compete
Playing corner in the NFL isn’t easy. If forced into action, I’d endeavour to grab as much cloth as close to the line of scrimmage as possible, desperately hoping the zebras get distracted with some other aspect of the game. My foibles aside, there is good reason to keep the attention of the corner situation in Minnesota. Duke Shelley – Minnesota’s CB5 – has been forced to take on a larger role than most expected.
Kevin O’Connell’s Revenge Tour in 2022 Has Gone Perfectly
We’ve talked a lot about revenge tours for players so far this season. Za’Darius Smith opened the year up by getting revenge on the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins got his against Washington earlier this year, and so did Harrison Phillips against the Buffalo Bills. Kevin O’Connell’s revenge tour has gone a little under-the-radar, though, and it’s one that has occurred throughout most of the season.
Jameson Williams Could Get First Major Playing Time Vs. Vikings
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings made a rare interdivisional trade with the Detroit Lions to move down in the first round from the 12th overall pick to No. 32. With that 12th pick, the Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. For the first 12 weeks of...
Vikes Beat the Jets in Another Fantastic Finish – A View from the Top
Since 2018, when I no longer secured a media pass to Vikings home games, I hadn’t been inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sundays much. I attended a couple games in my father-in-law’s seats in subsequent seasons but didn’t like the view much, and spent too many moments during the game looking across the field to the press box at my former colleagues and friends with a mixture of sadness and bitterness because I no longer had a table in front of my seat to house my laptop while writing game wraps. I found that watching at home was much more comfortable—and Covid-19 made it easier to justify staying away and giving the tickets to my adult kids.
The Yearning for Respect and Lingering Doubt Among Vikings Fans
Another close win for the men in purple. 10-2 feels pretty good, folks. Nevertheless, would it be fair to say that there is some lingering doubt for Vikings fans? Or, perhaps, is the more dominant feeling one of desire for the rest of the NFL to respect what Minnesota has accomplished? Some combination of both?
Midweek VT: Elite Level Vikings, Bittersweet Schedule, & a Corner Cure
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. 1) At 10-2, Vikings Do 4...
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
The Vikings Situational Defense Was Spectacular in Week 13
It may be a strange sentence after the Minnesota Vikings defense once again gave up over 360 yards of passing offense, and for the fourth consecutive week allowed over 400 yards of total offense, but the Vikings would not have won on Sunday without their defense. As seems to be...
QB Prospect Connected to Vikings Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Anthony Richardson has been a hot topic of debate among NFL Draft nerds such as yours truly. Will he be a first-round pick? Should he be considered among the top QB prospects? Will he even declare for the draft this year? Well, we may not have answers to the first two questions yet, but the QB prospect that has been connected to the Vikings on multiple occasions has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Questions Answered: Top Offseason Need, Zimmer in College, 2.5-Point Underdogs?!?!
Questions Answered: Top Offseason Need, Zimmer in College, 2.5-Point Underdogs?!?!. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 6th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
Another Week, Another Thriller as the Vikings Beat the Jets, 27-22
Throughout the first half of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets, it seemed like the Vikings were finally going to put an opponent away early for the first time since Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Ultimately, the Vikings beat the Jets, but it did not come nearly as easily as it should have.
