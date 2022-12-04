Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights GroupTom HandyHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
Deshaun booed during return game, but lawyer says give it time
Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before his first game in 700 days in a familiar place.
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell
Terry Francona hinted at more moves for the Guardians following Cleveland's signing of free agent Josh Bell.
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield
Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Deshaun Watson’s stock tanks in this week’s Cleveland Browns with down stocks
The Cleveland Browns watched Deshaun Watson throw ball after ball into the turf on Sunday. It could’ve been worse, that’s what every fan should be saying after the disgraced Deshaun Watson finally took the field on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns watched their franchise quarterback turf ball after ball all game long in what was an expectedly bad performance.
Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Ex-LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reportedly a finalist for another college job
Could a familiar face be headed out to the desert? It’s entirely possible, based on the rumor mill. Ed Orgeron has been named on the shortlist for the head coaching vacancy at UNLV. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns get things figured out by Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
KHOU
'That Browns fan is my pops' | Cleveland player's father takes tumble to get football at NRG
HOUSTON — The much-anticipated Browns-Texans matchup Sunday at NRG didn’t provide too many big highlights on the field, but there was one key moment in the stands making the rounds on social media. KHOU 11 photojournalist Mike Orta was rolling when Browns linebacker Tony Fields II tossed a...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0