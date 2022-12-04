ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield

Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
FanSided

Deshaun Watson’s stock tanks in this week’s Cleveland Browns with down stocks

The Cleveland Browns watched Deshaun Watson throw ball after ball into the turf on Sunday. It could’ve been worse, that’s what every fan should be saying after the disgraced Deshaun Watson finally took the field on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns watched their franchise quarterback turf ball after ball all game long in what was an expectedly bad performance.
FanSided

Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
FanSided

