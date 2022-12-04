ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders Participating in My Cause My Cleats

By Jairo Alvarado
 3 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders to honor organizations they support by wearing customized cleats during My Cause My Cleats week.

The Las Vegas Raiders, along with the rest of the NFL, will honor various organizations, charities and nonprofits during My Cause My Cleats week.

On Sunday, during their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, members of the Silver and Black will wear customized cleats in honor of the causes they have chosen to support.

“So I will be wearing my Fletcher Foundation cleats to go along with the hat, Limited Edition," Raiders long-snapper Trent Sieg said. "My cause is about really trying to help people that have gone through miscarriages and stillbirths and try to support them, both financially and emotionally through the process. Is something very near and dear to me after what my wife, Carly, and I went through after she suffered through two miscarriages.”

The Raiders long snapper will be joined by his kicking unit on Sunday.

“Mine is through an organization called 18 Ministries." kicker Daniel Carlson said. "They're a pediatric cancer foundation in Birmingham, Alabama, and I got plugged in with them in college. We got to know the family that runs it and went through pediatric cancer with one of their children. It's just a really cool organization that I've been able to partner with over the years and you know, big they're big Auburn fans, a lot of the kids and stuff so we get to do some fun stuff through that. So it's really an honor to represent them.”

Punter AJ Cole will be playing for a cause he’s been taking part since joining the NFL

“I'm doing the Kenya project," Cole said. "It's the organization I've done on ‘My Cause My Cleats’ every year since I've been in the NFL. They are an organization I got connected with in college. They have a school down in Nakuru, Kenya, with about 800 kids there, hundreds of those staying in the orphanage. There's maybe 300 or so that stay in the boarding school. I was able to go every year in college for spring break. It's an organization that I've been working with for a long time and feel pretty passionate about.”

Players will have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction, where fans can bid for their custom cleats. All proceeds from sales will go to the respective causes selected by the players.

Below is the complete list full list of Raiders taking part in My Cause My Cleats and their supporting organizations:

  • Brandon Bolden -- Cancer Awareness-American Cancer Society
  • Matthew Butler -- Autism Awareness
  • Daniel Carlson -- Pediatric Cancer Awareness
  • Derek Carr -- Youth Health and Wellness, Valley Children's Healthcare
  • AJ Cole -- Social Justice, The Kenya Project
  • Lester Cotton Sr. -- Cancer Awareness
  • Maxx Crosby -- Animal Justice-Stand Up for Pits Foundation
  • Divine Deablo -- Autism-Organization of Autism Research
  • Jermaine Eluemunor -- Community Outreach-Mission of Hope
  • Nate Hobbs -- Intellectual Disabilities
  • Mack Hollins -- Cancer Awareness, Thumbs Up Mission
  • Andre James -- Cancer Awareness, American Cancer Society
  • Jakob Johnson -- Youth Education , Up Next International
  • Malcolm Koonce -- Youth Health and Wellness
  • Luke Masterson -- Environmental Conservation, Captains for Clean Water
  • Kolton Miller -- Children's Craniofacial, Children's Craniofacial Association
  • Foster Moreau -- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Research, No White Flags
  • Thayer Munford Jr. -- Anti-bullying and Youth Education, Cincinnati Youth Collaborative
  • Denzel Perryman -- Autism Awareness
  • Hunter Renfrow -- Cancer Awareness, Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
  • Amik Robertson -- Cancer Awareness, American Cancer Society
  • Trent Sieg -- Miscarriage and Stillbirth, The Fletcher Foundation
  • Jarrett Stidham -- Childhood Cancer, Never Ever Give Up
  • Roderic Teamer Jr. -- Epilepsy Awareness, Project Purple Butterfly
  • DJ Turner -- Cancer Awareness
  • Kendal Vickers -- Suicide Prevention/Mental Health, The Defensive Line Foundation
  • Darren Waller -- Military Appreciation/Support, USAA

The Raiders -Chargers game on Sunday will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST and it will be broadcast on CBS.

Las Vegas, NV
