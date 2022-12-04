Las Vegas Raiders Participating in My Cause My Cleats

Las Vegas Raiders to honor organizations they support by wearing customized cleats during My Cause My Cleats week.

The Las Vegas Raiders, along with the rest of the NFL, will honor various organizations, charities and nonprofits during My Cause My Cleats week.

On Sunday, during their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, members of the Silver and Black will wear customized cleats in honor of the causes they have chosen to support.

“So I will be wearing my Fletcher Foundation cleats to go along with the hat, Limited Edition," Raiders long-snapper Trent Sieg said. "My cause is about really trying to help people that have gone through miscarriages and stillbirths and try to support them, both financially and emotionally through the process. Is something very near and dear to me after what my wife, Carly, and I went through after she suffered through two miscarriages.”

The Raiders long snapper will be joined by his kicking unit on Sunday.

“Mine is through an organization called 18 Ministries." kicker Daniel Carlson said. "They're a pediatric cancer foundation in Birmingham, Alabama, and I got plugged in with them in college. We got to know the family that runs it and went through pediatric cancer with one of their children. It's just a really cool organization that I've been able to partner with over the years and you know, big they're big Auburn fans, a lot of the kids and stuff so we get to do some fun stuff through that. So it's really an honor to represent them.”

Punter AJ Cole will be playing for a cause he’s been taking part since joining the NFL

“I'm doing the Kenya project," Cole said. "It's the organization I've done on ‘My Cause My Cleats’ every year since I've been in the NFL. They are an organization I got connected with in college. They have a school down in Nakuru, Kenya, with about 800 kids there, hundreds of those staying in the orphanage. There's maybe 300 or so that stay in the boarding school. I was able to go every year in college for spring break. It's an organization that I've been working with for a long time and feel pretty passionate about.”

Players will have the option to donate their cleats to NFL Auction, where fans can bid for their custom cleats. All proceeds from sales will go to the respective causes selected by the players.

Below is the complete list full list of Raiders taking part in My Cause My Cleats and their supporting organizations:

Brandon Bolden -- Cancer Awareness-American Cancer Society

Matthew Butler -- Autism Awareness

Daniel Carlson -- Pediatric Cancer Awareness

Derek Carr -- Youth Health and Wellness, Valley Children's Healthcare

AJ Cole -- Social Justice, The Kenya Project

Lester Cotton Sr. -- Cancer Awareness

Maxx Crosby -- Animal Justice-Stand Up for Pits Foundation

Divine Deablo -- Autism-Organization of Autism Research

Jermaine Eluemunor -- Community Outreach-Mission of Hope

Nate Hobbs -- Intellectual Disabilities

Mack Hollins -- Cancer Awareness, Thumbs Up Mission

Andre James -- Cancer Awareness, American Cancer Society

Jakob Johnson -- Youth Education , Up Next International

Malcolm Koonce -- Youth Health and Wellness

Luke Masterson -- Environmental Conservation, Captains for Clean Water

Kolton Miller -- Children's Craniofacial, Children's Craniofacial Association

Foster Moreau -- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Research, No White Flags

Thayer Munford Jr. -- Anti-bullying and Youth Education, Cincinnati Youth Collaborative

Denzel Perryman -- Autism Awareness

Hunter Renfrow -- Cancer Awareness, Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation

Amik Robertson -- Cancer Awareness, American Cancer Society

Trent Sieg -- Miscarriage and Stillbirth, The Fletcher Foundation

Jarrett Stidham -- Childhood Cancer, Never Ever Give Up

Roderic Teamer Jr. -- Epilepsy Awareness, Project Purple Butterfly

DJ Turner -- Cancer Awareness

Kendal Vickers -- Suicide Prevention/Mental Health, The Defensive Line Foundation

Darren Waller -- Military Appreciation/Support, USAA

The Raiders -Chargers game on Sunday will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST and it will be broadcast on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.