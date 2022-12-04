PLXS - Free Report) is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide range of industries. Plexus’ performance is benefitting from improving demand environment, new program ramps as well as revenue growth across all segments and regions. Plexus won 32 manufacturing contracts in the fiscal fourth quarter, worth $214 million in annualized revenues. The company’s expansion in several secular growth markets and massive backlog bode well in addition to the continuation of new program ramps. Plexus’ efforts to streamline its manufacturing facilities to optimize its operations are another tailwind.We believe that a healthy number of program wins will drive the stock. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. Shares of PLXS have increased in the past year.

21 HOURS AGO