Georgia State

Don’t fall for this Zelle scam

💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
Congress requests meeting with Live Nation following Taylor Swift mess

A congressional committee led by a New Jersey lawmaker is requesting a meeting with Ticketmaster's parent company to address the chaos surrounding recent Taylor Swift ticket sales, and general ticket pricing and availability issues. The letter dated Dec. 6 to Live Nation CEO Micahael Rapino also asks the company to...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults

TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Voice

Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey

