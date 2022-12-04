Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Supreme Court signals interest in middle path in major election law clash
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared to search for a middle path in an election law clash with weighty stakes for American democracy involving a bid by North Carolina GOP lawmakers to reinstate a Republican-drawn voting map. There did not appear to be a majority of justices eager to embrace a sweeping legal theory advanced…
Pragmatic ‘Main Street’ House GOP caucus urges colleagues to support McCarthy for Speaker
Members of the Main Street Caucus, a group of House Republicans in favor of pragmatic governance, are urging colleagues to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as he faces opposition from a handful of hardline conservatives that threatens to keep him from securing the gavel. “The Main Street Caucus stands unified in…
Inside the turmoil roiling No Labels’ unity ticket presidential campaign
The centrist group says its critics don’t give it proper credit. But ex-staffers say the organization is rife with problems.
