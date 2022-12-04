Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion

ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion , according to police.

Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue.

When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police Department. They were taken to local hospitals and later released.

A fifth person, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, according to the release.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe it was a “targeted attack” towards the people inside the house and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

