Report: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Expected to Transfer

View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. The former five-star recruit has started every game for the Tigers over the past two seasons but was pulled from Saturday’s ACC championship game after just two series.
