View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. The former five-star recruit has started every game for the Tigers over the past two seasons but was pulled from Saturday’s ACC championship game after just two series.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO