The Atlanta Braves will need to respond to Justin Verlander signing with the New York Mets. So the New York Mets decided to replace Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander?. This means the Mets replaced one aging, often-injured ace pitcher with another. Then again, Mets owner Steve Cohen is going for broke trying to bring a World Series winner to Queens. The thought exercise here is to load up with hall-of-fame level pitchers who were alive the last time the Mets won the whole thing. Since there is no return from ’86, what are the Atlanta Braves to do about it?

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO