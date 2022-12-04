We are at the point in the NFL season where a lot of rookies start to hit the proverbial wall. By this point a season ago, they were either done with their college season or enjoying an extended break before playing in a bowl game. They weren’t preparing for five more games and five more weeks of practice. By this point, with preseason and 13 weeks of the regular season, they have played more football than any other season they’ve ever been a part of, and it can take its toll. However, Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones seems to continue to get better as the weeks go on finding a myriad of ways to contribute. We knew about the defense and the special teams, but offense? That was a new one and hopefully we see the Patriots continue to find ways to utilize Jones’ speed going forward. Here’s how he and the rest of the rookie class performed in the loss to the Bills.

50 MINUTES AGO