Oklahoma City, OK

Fire Crews Battle NW OKC Apartment Fire

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Fire crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters said the fire happened at a complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the building was immediately evacuated when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters said the building collapsed in several locations.

No injuries have been reported, according to OCFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

