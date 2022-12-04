Read full article on original website
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans were heated after the team suffered a 116-96 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Many were hoping to brush off the Grizzlies loss from Monday night. The team ended up suffering a worse defeat instead. In a matter of days,...
Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks Scouting Report
The Atlanta Hawks have spent much of the last week fighting each other. Now, the team gets a much-needed opportunity to battle a familiar foe - the New York Knicks. The rivalry between Hawks point guard Trae Young and the Big Apple is well-documented. However, this time Young enters Madison...
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Thunder Gameday: Looking to Win Fourth Consecutive Game in Memphis
As the Western Conference standings continue to heat up, the Memphis Grizzlies are near the top. They’ve won three-straight games and are 9-2 at home this season. Memphis will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, who have also won three consecutive contests. With that in mind, the Thunder are still 12th in the West and below .500 on the season.
This NBA Season’s Dirty Middle Secret: Unparalleled Parity
In Adam Silver’s fever dream, the NBA is a wondrous world of wish fulfillment, a hooper’s utopia where everyone has an equal chance for success, a personal pathway to basketball nirvana. Or, as Silver often said in 2011—when the NBA was wrangling with its players over a new...
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
Raiders Prepare For One of League’s Best CBs, Jalen Ramsey
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has quite the challenge this week as it lines up against one of the league's best cornerbacks in Los Angeles Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is not only a threat one-on-one, but his presence is felt all over the field, as he's capable...
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Celtics Provide Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Game
The Boston Celtics will be a little shorthanded Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Al Horford will have the night off with lower back stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon. Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, is listed...
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence (Toe) Won’t Practice Wednesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing a wait-and-see game with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with head coach Doug Pederson ruling him out of Wednesday's practice after a toe injury vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13. It appears the Jaguars avoided a potentially serious scare with Lawrence, who initially looked as...
Week 14 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Welcome to my Week 14 PPR rankings. There are six teams on bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington) and we're on the eve of the fantasy postseason. Every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical so let's nail it this week. The Eagles are still...
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Practice Squad
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had released veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. The news wasn't all that surprising given how he performed in his six starts, seven appearances with the team compared to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, who have done fairly well to this point. Following the...
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back
After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
