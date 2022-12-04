Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, watches controversial QB make Browns debut
Deshaun Watson’s longtime girlfriend supported the Browns quarterback on Sunday in his NFL return. Jilly Anais, who has been linked to the signal-caller since 2019, attended the Browns’ Week 13 matchup against Watson’s former Texans team in Houston, following an 11-week suspension after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists. Anais took to Instagram early in the day to give fans a peek at her glamorous pre-game routine. From there, she and loved ones made their way to NRG Stadium, where the group — all clad in Watson’s No. 4 Browns jersey — watched...
Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return
There seems to be no love lost between Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair. Ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Texans game in Houston — where Watson returned to play his former team in his first regular-season game in 700 days — Hannah McNair appeared to blatantly ignore the quarterback when he approached her and her husband. In pregame videos, Hannah can be seen turning her back to Watson when he jogged across the field to share a half-hug and a handshake with McNair. The couple was standing with Watson’s current boss, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. Hannah stood on the...
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
NFL’s Deshaun Watson Just Played In Houston Again & Angry Fans Chanted ‘No Means No’ At Him
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the National Football League (NFL) this Sunday following an 11-game suspension. This time, he played against his former team: The Houston Texans. Watson had his first start of the 2022 season in Houston, TX, where much of his alleged sexual misconduct took place,...
Deshaun Watson returns with some support, many boos
Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before his first game in 700 days in a familiar place.
Watch: Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fires up crowd before Texans-Browns
The World Series MVP was on the battle drum before Sunday's game at NRG Stadium.
Yardbarker
Browns may use Jacoby Brissett packages with Deshaun Watson's early struggles
Watson finished the game with 12 completions on 22 attempts for 131 yards and an interception. The Browns got the victory over his former team, but he accounted for zero of the Browns' 27 points in the Week 13 matchup. Watson's return from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
