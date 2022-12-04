ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion

(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota panel keeps electronic pull-tab ban in place

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative panel refused on Monday to change a rule that creates a ban on electronic pull-tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery, and convenience stores. Lobbyists and some lawmakers have promised that the issue will come up again in the next legislative session that begins on Jan. 3. The […]
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New COVID cases up in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
horseandrider.com

North Dakota Horse Positive for EHM

A horse in Burleigh County, North Dakota, has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from the disease. Safety measures include keeping sick animals at home and being aware of risk factors while traveling and competing. Any equines entering North Dakota for any length of time must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

PSC approves $390 million wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming

According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
BISMARCK, ND
96.7 KISS FM

What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?

Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
MONTANA STATE
mydakotan.com

Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting

STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
STANLEY, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

ND veterans, first responder honored for service

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
DICKINSON, ND
KULR8

Several crashes reported throughout Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90. Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state. A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2....
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area

Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
KELOLAND TV

Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. – A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on...
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy