The Guardian

Qatar World Cup whistleblower was tortured, claim human rights groups

A Qatari whistleblower who was jailed after raising concerns about the mistreatment of migrant workers at World Cup stadium sites was tortured on the eve of the tournament, human rights groups have claimed. Fair Square and Amnesty International also released a letter from the family of Abdullah Ibhais, a former media manager in Qatar’s Supreme Committee, who accused Fifa of “callous indifference” for ignoring his case.
The Independent

Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine sparks climate dismay

Ministers have approved the opening of the first new British coal mine in a generation in a decision has horrified environmentalists and risks fresh revolt by Conservative MPs.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, has sparked fierce opposition from local people and environmentalists, including the president of the COP26 climate change summit, former cabinet minister Alok Sharma.Under development by West Cumbria Mining since 2014, the under-sea mine will be the first deep pit to open in England since 1986. The government’s advisory Climate Change Committee projects it will increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4 million tonnes a year,...

