Ministers have approved the opening of the first new British coal mine in a generation in a decision has horrified environmentalists and risks fresh revolt by Conservative MPs.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, has sparked fierce opposition from local people and environmentalists, including the president of the COP26 climate change summit, former cabinet minister Alok Sharma.Under development by West Cumbria Mining since 2014, the under-sea mine will be the first deep pit to open in England since 1986. The government’s advisory Climate Change Committee projects it will increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4 million tonnes a year,...

20 MINUTES AGO