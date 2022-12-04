Read full article on original website
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 14 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Welcome to my Week 14 PPR rankings. There are six teams on bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington) and we're on the eve of the fantasy postseason. Every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical so let's nail it this week. The Eagles are still...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Practice Squad
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had released veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. The news wasn't all that surprising given how he performed in his six starts, seven appearances with the team compared to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, who have done fairly well to this point. Following the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FSU NIL Collective ‘The Battle’s End’ announces deals with four players
The season isn't even complete and momentum is already starting to build for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles got good news to begin the week when redshirt junior and starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, announced his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season. It appears that Travis' announcement...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
Ex-LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reportedly a finalist for another college job
Could a familiar face be headed out to the desert? It’s entirely possible, based on the rumor mill. Ed Orgeron has been named on the shortlist for the head coaching vacancy at UNLV. See more on WWL and Audacy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence (Toe) Won’t Practice Wednesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing a wait-and-see game with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with head coach Doug Pederson ruling him out of Wednesday's practice after a toe injury vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13. It appears the Jaguars avoided a potentially serious scare with Lawrence, who initially looked as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Rookie Review: Arnold Ebiketie - Faith in Future
At the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons have just one less sack than they did all of last season. The catch? Atlanta has, of course, already played 13 games thus far ... and ranked dead last a year ago with just 18 sacks, 11 fewer than the next-lowest team. But...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders Prepare For One of League’s Best CBs, Jalen Ramsey
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has quite the challenge this week as it lines up against one of the league's best cornerbacks in Los Angeles Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is not only a threat one-on-one, but his presence is felt all over the field, as he's capable...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spencer Fano Announces College Commitment
2023 four-star tackle Spencer Fano has committed to the University of Utah. He announced his decision during on the 247Sports YouTube channel Tuesday night. He chose the Utes from a top four that also included Oregon, Michigan and BYU. Fano visited each of his finalists and hosted coaches from Oregon, Michigan and Utah for in-home visits this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton: Need WR ‘More Involved,’ Says Coach
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have not had the best of luck when it comes to drafting wide receivers. From N’Keal Harry to Aaron Dobson, Taylor Price, Brandon Tate, and Chad Jackson, the history of Bill Belichick drafting wideouts within the first two days of the selection process haven’t been appealing over the last decade-plus.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Looking to Win Fourth Consecutive Game in Memphis
As the Western Conference standings continue to heat up, the Memphis Grizzlies are near the top. They’ve won three-straight games and are 9-2 at home this season. Memphis will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, who have also won three consecutive contests. With that in mind, the Thunder are still 12th in the West and below .500 on the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Entering Uncharted Waters Amid Historic, MVP-Worthy Season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Since winning the team's quarterback battle three months ago, Geno Smith has dazzled under center for the Seahawks, completing north of 70 percent of his passes while leading a young, upstart franchise and writing one of the most unlikely NFL fairy tales in recent memory in the process.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Ex Bobby Wagner: ‘Always Be One of Our Guys’ - Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves in a tough-nosed division battle with the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. And to some degree, they have Rams linebacker and Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner to thank. Even though Seattle came away with a 27-23 win, the veteran linebacker presented a...
