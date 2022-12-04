Read full article on original website
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Nick Saban offers latest update on Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Sugar Bowl decision
Alabama coach Nick Saban held a video news conference Sunday afternoon to kick off almost four weeks of preparation for the Sugar Bowl. When asked directly about whether quarterback Bryce Young or outside linebacker Will Anderson would play in the Dec. 31 game in New Orleans, Saban gave his most up-to-date answer.
Ohio State Football: 5 Reasons Why the Buckeyes Will Win the College Football Playoff
Here are five reasons why the Ohio State Buckeyes will go from the last team in to winning the College Football Playoff.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990
It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
Kirk Herbstreit had a truly wild take after Ohio State backs into College Football Playoff
Kirk Herbstreit had the strangest take about his alma mater Ohio State when it came to making the College Football Playoff. Had USC taken care of business vs. Utah, Ohio State would not have even made the College Football Playoff. Despite getting smoked at home to eventual Big Ten champion...
Breaking: Heisman Finalists Were Revealed On Monday Night
The race for the Heisman Trophy has felt particularly wide open this season. But we now know it will be one of four players who will lift the most coveted individual award in college football. The Heisman finalists, who will be invited to the trophy presentation in New York, were revealed on ...
The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field
The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
Former Ohio State coordinator named head coach
Former Ohio State football offensive coordinator, Tim Beck, has been hired as the new head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Most Ohio State fans will remember Beck from his stint as co-offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 after the departure of Tom Herman. Under Beck in 2015, the Ohio...
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Breaking: Star Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status known for College Football Playoff and beyond
After a 2021 season in which Jaxson Smith-Njigba was all world, many expected the same to happen during his junior year. Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win against Notre Dame. Though he tried battling through the injury, he was a shell of his former self and was eventually shut down after the Iowa game.
Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten
After myriad debate points, a handful of upsets, a dash of drama, and as wild a Championship Weekend as we've had in some time, the College Football Playoff is now upon us. It wasn't even all that controversial either — outside a few folks from the Yellowhammer State who view it as Alabama's birthright every season.
BetMGM Maryland bonus code: $1,000 insurance for NBA, college hoops Tuesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new Maryland customers prepare for the upcoming action in the NBA, college basketball, and more, our BetMGM Maryland bonus code...
8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl
"We never want to be a part of anything like that," TCU head coach Raegen Pebley said during the postgame presser Eight players were ejected when a tense game between Texas Christian University and George Washington University's women's basketball teams escalated into a brawl. The altercation began with GWU guard Essence Brown and TCU forward Bella Cravens during the second quarter of Monday's game. According to TCU Basketball beat reporter Ray Cartwright, "Things turned ugly at the 5:51 mark in the second." Cravens became visibly upset after she...
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland’s ‘Crunchland Chips’ released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a line of “Crunchland Chips” out in the Northeast Ohio retail market. The Cavs guard partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment for the chips, which come in sea salt, salt and vinegar, and barbeque flavors.
UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury
Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. Here is what we know so far.
Alabama Football Announces Captains, Team Awards
The Crimson Tide named its team MVP and all other individual accolades at the annual team banquet
NFL Fans Stunned By General Manager Firing On Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world Tuesday by firing Jon Robinson, who had been the team's general manager since 2016. In her official statement on the dismissal, team owner Amy Adams Strunk asserted that Robinson wasn't up for the task of bringing the team to another ...
LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45, when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
