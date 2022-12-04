ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990

It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field

The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Star Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status known for College Football Playoff and beyond

After a 2021 season in which Jaxson Smith-Njigba was all world, many expected the same to happen during his junior year. Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win against Notre Dame. Though he tried battling through the injury, he was a shell of his former self and was eventually shut down after the Iowa game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten

After myriad debate points, a handful of upsets, a dash of drama, and as wild a Championship Weekend as we've had in some time, the College Football Playoff is now upon us. It wasn't even all that controversial either — outside a few folks from the Yellowhammer State who view it as Alabama's birthright every season.
GEORGIA STATE
People

8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl

"We never want to be a part of anything like that," TCU head coach Raegen Pebley said during the postgame presser Eight players were ejected when a tense game between Texas Christian University and George Washington University's women's basketball teams escalated into a brawl. The altercation began with GWU guard Essence Brown and TCU forward Bella Cravens during the second quarter of Monday's game. According to TCU Basketball beat reporter Ray Cartwright, "Things turned ugly at the 5:51 mark in the second." Cravens became visibly upset after she...
FORT WORTH, TX
Cleveland.com

LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45, when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
CLEVELAND, OH
