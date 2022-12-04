"We never want to be a part of anything like that," TCU head coach Raegen Pebley said during the postgame presser Eight players were ejected when a tense game between Texas Christian University and George Washington University's women's basketball teams escalated into a brawl. The altercation began with GWU guard Essence Brown and TCU forward Bella Cravens during the second quarter of Monday's game. According to TCU Basketball beat reporter Ray Cartwright, "Things turned ugly at the 5:51 mark in the second." Cravens became visibly upset after she...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO