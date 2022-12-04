Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief.

Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016.

“It has been such an honor to serve my entire career here in my hometown of Hickory,” said Whisnant. “Hickory is a special place because of the extremely dedicated men and women who serve at HPD and also our community that gives us overwhelming support and provides us with an outstanding work environment.”

Whisnant spent time in other roles within the department through the years.

“He leaves our community stronger and safer, and his legacy will continue through Hickory Police Department’s excellent service to our citizens,” said City Manager Warren Wood.

The retiring chief said he is grateful for his time in Hickory.

“I am grateful to everyone, especially my family, who has supported me through the years,” said Whisnant. “I look forward to my next chapter and I am confident that with the leadership in place, we will continue to see great things from the men and women of HPD!”

Whisnant will officially retire on Jan. 31 of next year.

(WATCH BELOW: Matthew police chief retires, town officials say)

©2022 Cox Media Group