Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Gabourey Sidibe announces marriage to Brandon Frankel
The actress revealed that she has been married for over a year.
Complex
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Comments About Not Wearing Makeup: ‘It’s Insane to Say Anyone Is Ugly, But Especially Me’
Keke Palmer shared a very special message for the bitter and the stupid on Tuesday. Per Palmer, who recently announced she’s pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live, she’s spotted “a few comments” as of late from people who are referring to her as “ugly” due to a lack of makeup. As Palmer explained, such individuals should instead put their energy toward obtaining the help of which they are so clearly in need. Palmer also pointed to the importance of self-confidence, something she wishes she could bottle up for others.
People Are Sharing The "Dark Side" Of Falling In Love, And Wow, It's Not Always Talked About
"Falling in love is realizing that you are willingly allowing yourself to have a kryptonite-level weak spot. My house could burn, the 401(k) could get raided, or my job could get downsized — I'll just yell, 'Plot twist!' and keep moving. But let harm come to my husband or kid? The deeper the love, the deeper the ache."
AdWeek
Serena Williams' New Fragrance Is Lovely—Too Bad Only SUVs Will Get to Wear It
Serena Williams is a longtime habitué of Art Basel in Miami, so it’s no surprise the paparazzi found her there last week. It’s also no surprise that Williams was in town to introduce a new signature fragrance—Coastal Morning, it’s called—because, well, celebrities launch fragrances all the time. And since Williams has been a brand ambassador for Lincoln since 2018, it was also only logical that she popped up alongside Lincoln’s Star Concept vehicle.
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
Daniel Craig Keeps It High and Tight
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Doesn't really matter who's playing 007 (or how Craig has been spending his downtime lately): Look up “Bond” in an encyclopedia and this should be the accompanying image. Jaboukie...
The White Lotus Star Adam DiMarco Knows Why Portia Isn’t Into Albie
Albie Di Grasso is a nice, handsome young man. This much, everyone on The White Lotus season two can agree. The character, played by 32-year-old Adam DiMarco, is a Stanford grad on a tense trip to Sicily with his old school grandfather, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and his philandering Hollywood exec father, Dominic (Michael Imperioli). The rest of his family bailed after learning about his dad’s many infidelities.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s Barbados Vacation Style Makes Me Want to Go On Vacation
You and I are vicariously on vacation by watching season 2 of The White Lotus. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, naturally, are actually on vacation in Barbados. And, sheesh, have they been dressing. The most fashionable couple in the world earned, if only briefly, the more localized designation of most fashionable...
Limitless Star Chris Hemsworth’s Watch Collection Is Also Without Limits
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. We’re used to talking about Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Marvel’s indestructible God of Thunder, but he’s promoting a new type of project this week. His new show Limitless, sees him opening up about a genetic disposition to Alzheimer’s, defying—and confronting—death, and discovering ways to live a healthier and fuller life.
Adam Brody Will Make The O.C. Fans Feel their Age in Fleishman Is in Trouble
In the new Hulu/FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble (which hits the streamer Thursday, Nov. 17), Adam Brody’s character—an aging, single finance bro who starts to question his commitment to eternal youth—is named “Seth.” Does the actor wish his new role didn’t share a name with his iconic heartbreaker/comic-book nerd from the early-aughts teen drama, The O.C.? “Sure,” he acknowledges, but maintains that the re-Seth-ing didn’t plague him too much. "I would see 'Seth' on my trailer door and it didn't give me flashbacks. I wasn't always thinking of Seth Cohen." He starts again, "Although, you know…"
Jordan Peele's Very Big, Very Stylish Year
Over the last half-decade, we've seen Jordan Peele go from knee-slapping sketch comedy to genre-bending filmmaking. Along the way, especially over the last six months, another transformation happened: Peele has quietly morphed into one of the sharpest-dressed guys in Hollywood—and he's done it all while still looking like himself.
How Bones and All Convincingly Transformed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Into Cannibals
When you hear the words “Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance,” perhaps you have a vision in mind: Timmy poised at the head of an elegant table, whipping a napkin around his neck, then delicately slicing into his dinner (people) with a nice Chianti. Bones and All is not that movie.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Wore Incredibly Normal Outfits to a Knicks Game
After a few solid weeks of speculation regarding a potential “rebound romance” between comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski, the duo tantalized gossip watchers by sitting courtside together, sandwiched between actor Ben Stiller and singer Jordin Sparks, at a New York Knicks game on Sunday. Their appearance raised a question that the most famous celebrities have occasion to ask whenever they leave the house: How do you dress for a photo op that will undoubtedly show up all over the internet the next day?
USMNT Legend Alexi Lalas Critiques Iconic Footballer Hairstyles
Former USMNT player and Fox Sports analyst Alexi Lalas critiques some of the most iconic hairstyles seen in soccer history. From David Beckham's boy-band locks and buns to Paul Pogba's leopard-print mohawk, Alexi breaks down some of the heads that made these players just as famous as their feet. Transcript.
The Data Doesn't Lie: the Birkenstock Boston and Adidas Samba Won 2022
For a few years now, it's felt as if the Birkenstock Boston and the Adidas Samba were both skyrocketing, becoming seemingly more popular by the season. At first, it was one of those things that just felt true, even if you couldn't quite put your finger on why or how. Both styles were inescapable when scrolling through social media, and they kept showing up on stylish folks from all corners of the celebosphere. Now, though, the latest report from the fashion retailer and data repository Lyst backs it up with data: it's been a massive year for Bostons and Sambas alike.
Keke Palmer Says Ugly Doesn’t Exist, and She’s Right
BRB, printing these Keke Palmer tweets out so we can look at them every day in 2023. Days after a stellar performance hosting Saturday Night Live—reuniting Kenan and Kel, showing off her singing, revealing a pregnancy, NBD—Palmer reached out to the haters to offer some sage advice: Get over it.
thesource.com
Nick Cannon Hospitalized with Pneumonia: ‘I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia. Hitting Instagram, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0