Russia has shelled a maternity ward in Kherson, the city’s governor said on Sunday, as attacks in the capital left two dead. “The enemy again attacked the residential quarters of Kherson,” Yaroslav Yanushevich, said on messaging app Telegram. A cafe and an apartment building were also hit in the strike. Five people have been wounded in the strikes, he said.It comes after at least two people were killed in a missile attack in occupied Melitopol, pro-Russia authorities said, after Kyiv attacked the southeastern city on Saturday.According to the Ukrainian authorities Melitopol – a major industrial and transport centre that...

1 HOUR AGO