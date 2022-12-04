Michigan State basketball vs. Northwestern: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michigan State basketball will open conference play against Northwestern on Sunday evening, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans will be looking to rebound from a brutal showing against Notre Dame earlier this week, where Michigan State lost by nearly 20. Overall, Michigan State is 5-3 on the season, with notable wins over Kentucky, Villanova and Oregon.

Northwestern is also entering this matchup looking to bounce-back, with the Wildcats getting blown out at home by Pitt earlier this week. Northwestern is 5-2 on the year with a notable win over Georgetown and one-point loss against Auburn.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Northwestern:

Date: Dec. 4, 2022

Dec. 4, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Northwestern:

Energy to start the game from MSU: The Spartans have gotten off to slow starts in most of there games this year, and that was most notably seen in Wednesday’s blowout loss at Notre Dame. Michigan State needs to get off to a strong start in this matchup and try to put this game out of reach early — at minimum not fall into a hole where they have to play catch-up for most of the game.

Containing Boo Buie: Michigan State fans should be well aware of Northwestern’s Boo Buie after the career he’s had against the Spartans. Buie leads the Wildcats in scoring this year, and has averaged 17 points per game in his five previous meetings against the Spartans — which included 26 and 30-point performances. Making sure Buie doesn’t go off against Michigan State again will be something to keep an eye on Sunday.

Getting Tyson Walker back on track: Walker had arguably his worst game on Wednesday against Notre Dame, but he honestly was due for a stinker after how well he’s been playing. Michigan State needs a strong performance from Walker to get back on track and pick up this victory.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 74, Northwestern 62

Michigan State needs a bounce-back performance after Wednesday’s beatdown loss against Notre Dame, and I think Northwestern is the perfect foe for that bounce-back game. The Wildcats will try to muddy it up, but if Michigan State can hit their open looks and limit the turnovers, then I like their chances to win this game with ease.

